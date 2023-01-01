Does LaKeith Stanfield have kids? Tylor Hurd claims actor has secret family a day after engagement

Atlanta movie star LaKeith Stanfield has been accused of hiding a secret family just one day after proposing to his long-term model girlfriend, Kasmere Trice. A 24-year-old, Tylor Hurd exposed the 31-year-old actor as the father of her daughter, Apollo.

Tylor Hurd posted an Instagram reel of her baby girl and Stanfield sharing sweet moments together. One clip even featured the actor dancing in front of the newborn as she sat on her high chair, watching him. He was also photographed holding Apollo for a photo shoot and at a family entertainment center.

LaKeith Stanfield (C) his fiancee Kasmere Trice (L) and his baby mama Tylor Hurd (R) (Image via Instagram/t360 and Getty/Steve Granitz and Select models)

Hurd captioned the post with a diss against the actor by saying:

“decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield.”

LaKeith Stanfield reportedly commented on the reel, but the comment has since been deleted.

LaKeith Stanfield baby mama Tylor Hurd drama explained

While there was no information about Tylor Hurd's early life, we gathered from social media posts that she was allegedly actor LaKeith Stanfield's baby mama. She took to Instagram to explain that the actor fathered her daughter, Apollo Stanfield, and then proceeded to accuse him of hiding her from the world.

The post featured a video montage of small clips and photographs of Hurd during her pregnancy, her child, and even Stanfield, who is seen holding Apollo as an infant. The post has now been deleted, along with a small quarrel that broke out in the comments section between Stanfield and Hurd.

LaKeith Stanfield commented on Hurd's post and called her out for blasting him on social media when he wanted to keep information about his child private. He said,:

"Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you."

To which Tylor responded with increased fervor.

“Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn’t your baby or that I was just a random? You value your privacy but your girlfriend post everything y’all do lol, okay.”

LaKeith Stanfield denied the above accusation and claimed that he had never once said Apollo wasn't his child. He then wished Tylor well and wished that she understood that the privacy of adult relationships and that of children are two separate things.

Tylor Hurd's statement following the debacle (Image via Instagram/t360)

Stanfield was also accused of being an absent father and spending more time with his new fiancee Trice than with his daughter Apollo. Hurd released a long statement claiming that she was not jealous of Kasmere Trice, but that he chose not to spend any time with his daughter, prioritizing the new relationship over his child. She said:

"Just to clear a few things up, I’m not jealous that he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for five months. I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when I tried."

She continued:

“What I’m upset about is that he’s made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life, and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child."

LaKeith Stanfield also shares a child with ex Xosha Roquemore, whom they reportedly welcomed together in June 2017. No further comments have been made by the actor or a representative.

