"Something I'll remember forever": $36,000,000 star opens up on Donald Trump's 'special' call to Team USA ahead of 4 Nations final

USA President Donald Trump called Team USA before their 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada. The call happened on Thursday morning.

Brock Nelson, is a Team USA player, who plays for the New York Islanders and is currently playing in the final year of his six-year, $36 million contract. He has been important for Team USA throughout the tournament, where they have won 6-1 against Finland and 3-1 against Canada. Despite losing 2-1 to Sweden, they have still managed to make it to the final.

Nelson was excited about the call from President Trump.

“Pretty incredible…," Nelson said. "For him to take time out of his day, wish us luck and talking about just enjoying the moment … it’s pretty special and something I’ll remember forever.”

The USA-Canada rivalry is at an all-time high with things boiling up since last month Trump’s statements. Trump's recent policies and statements have added tension between the neighboring countries. He imposed 25% tariffs on Canada’s Steel and Aluminum exports to the USA and even called it the "51st state."

Naturally, Trump’s actions have upset many Canadian fans. During a game in Montreal, they booed the U.S. national anthem. The last USA-Canada game had three fights in the first nine seconds. Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and J.T. Miller fought with Canadian players adding more fuel to the rivalry. Team USA won that game 3-1 after stopping Canada’s offense following Connor McDavid’s lone goal in the first period.

Now, both the USA and Canada are focused on winning to uphold their respective nations. The final at TD Garden in Boston will decide the champion.

Team USA rival coach’s comments on political tensions ahead of 4 Nations Finals

Ahead of the game, Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper talked about the political tensions and their impact on the 4 Nations Face-Off final against Team USA.

"I'm a hockey coach. Am I aware of what’s going on around the world? I am." Cooper said. "I think when you’re in the position we’re in to make a country proud, to make a country be able to stick its chest out a little bit farther, that’s rewarding. And we understand that."

Despite the overarching storyline, Cooper stated that his team is mostly focused on hockey.

"But—and I’m probably going to speak for the U.S. team—before that puck drops, I don’t think anybody will be thinking outside of this hockey game other than winning that game." Cooper said. " Do we all know what it means? We do. But that hasn’t entered into our locker room."

Cooper knows a win would mean a lot to Canadians, but politics is staying out of the game.

