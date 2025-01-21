“Bill said, ‘Hillary Please!’”— Internet reacts as Hillary Clinton's reaction to Trump wanting to rename the Gulf of Mexico goes viral 

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton is now trending after the video of her laughing during Donald Trump’s inaugural speech as the 47th President of the USA circulated online.

The moment came when Trump shared his intention to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

“A short time from now we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America…” the newly-elected President stated.

In the wake of his comment, Hillary Clinton, seated beside her husband and former President Bill Clinton, was seen laughing. Meanwhile, Bill appeared to utter something to her with a straight face.

Since the clip of Hillary Clinton’s chuckle surfaced online, netizens have had wild reactions. For instance, Instagram user @themeganbaca commented on The Shade Room’s post on the same and said:

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on X.

“Hillary Clinton is the only real one there for bursting out laughing at the Gulf of America,” a person wrote.

“Hillary Clinton laughing at Donald Trump babbling about wanting to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America is every sane person's response,” one person wrote.

“I couldn’t love her any more than this!!” wrote another.

Others continued to chime in.

“Hillary laughing… I was like same girl same,” a netizen wrote.

“Wasn’t just Hillary, look around there were others,” another netizen wrote.

“Is it me or did Bill tell her to ‘be nice’ BHAHAHA, Bro she was just laughing at how stupid Trump is I’d be laughing too,” a user wrote.

“Hilary couldn’t even hold the laughter in. Kamala lookin’ like ‘wtf is he talking about,’” wrote another.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff, who were seated in front of Bill and Hillary Clinton, showed no expressions at Donald Trump’s “Gulf of America” remark.

Exploring other similar announcements by Donald Trump amid Hillary Clinton’s viral reaction

Donald Trump was sworn in as the next President of the United States on January 20, 2025. During his first presidential speech, he made several executive declarations, one of which was renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

“We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country,” Trump shared earlier in this regard during a January 7 Mar-a-Lago press conference.

During Monday’s oath ceremony, Trump also discussed his intention of changing the name of Alaska’s Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America, to Mount McKinley.

“And we will restore the name of a great president, William McKinley to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs,” he mentioned, before adding that the two renamings will honor “America’s greatness.”

Donald Trump was also heard saying he would bring the Panama Canal under the USA's control.

“We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should have never been made and Panama’s promise to us been broken,” the President said of Panama reportedly overcharging the U.S. Navy to transit the canal.

“Above all, China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama and we are taking it back,” he added.

After his remark, Hillary Clinton was seen shaking her head. Following the ceremony, she didn’t respond when asked what she thought of Donald’s speech. However, Bill Clinton told CNN, “I think you can figure it out for yourself.” As per the Hindustan Times, the Clintons didn’t stay back for lunch.

Meanwhile, Time Magazine explained that the USA can rename geographical features outside its territory for its own documents. However, this didn’t dictate the global naming standards, meaning the rest of the world wasn’t obligated to adopt the change. Shared landmarks like the Gulf of Mexico could only be renamed internationally following diplomatic efforts and discussions with global bodies such as the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO).

The Gulf of Mexico is one of the largest water bodies in the Atlantic Ocean. Several U.S. states, including Texas, surround it. The Gulf is to the south of the United States and to the east and north of Mexico. It is an important energy resource for both nations.

