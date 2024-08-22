"Did anyone see Bill Clinton’s left hand shaking?" — Netizens concerned about ex-president's health as he speaks at DNC

The 42nd president of the United States, Bill Clinton took to the stage on August 21, 2024, at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, extending his support to Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential elections. Stating that he is "too old to gild the lily", Clinton began his speech by telling the audience to cut to the chase, in addition to which he also made jokes about being younger than Donald Trump.

Sharing an important message on the theme of Day 3 of the 2024 DNC; 'We The People', Clinton said,

“In 2024, we have a clear choice: ‘We The People’ versus ‘Me, Myself, and I,'"

While his speech was met with thunderous applause, netizens noticed that the former president's left hand was shaking while he spoke, hence they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concern for Clinton. An X user questioned to confirm if everyone witnessed the same,

"Did anyone see Bill Clinton’s left hand shaking?"

"Did anybody notice Bill Clinton’s hands shaking? Much Prayer for @BillClinton #DNC2024" another X user tweeted.

"Bill Clinton's left hand is shaking a lot. Anyone else notice that?" an internet user expressed concern.

"Bill Clinton’s left/dominant hand is shaking. He must have Parkinson’s. 😔 I’m not ready to lose him." an internet user alleged that Clinton might have Parkinson's.

Additionally, an X user took a dig at Clinton's joke about being younger than Trump and tweeted:

On the other hand, some netizens clarified that the hand-shaking movement might be due to old age and other factors:

"For those asking, yes, Clinton's hands are shaking. Tremors. Unfortunately happens with advanced age. Not a definitive sign of Parkinsons." an X user mentioned.

"Catching up on Bill Clinton’s speech. I’m a little surprised he spoke, but good to see he still has the speaking skill (so few have it), if older & hand shaking. (My parents are slightly older.)" another X user stated.

"We’ve seen more than one election slip away from us" - Bill Clinton mentioned in 2024 DNC speech

During his speech on the third day of the 2024 DNC, Bill Clinton addressed the attendees of the convention, calling the elections a "brutal, tough business" and telling the delegates that he wants them to be happy. Clinton said that one of the reasons that Kamala Harris has been doing so well is that everyone is happy.

Addressing overconfidence as a mistake at the time Trump was elected as president, Clinton mentioned:

“We’ve seen more than one election slip away from us when we thought it couldn’t happen, when people got distracted by phony issues or overconfident”.

Moreover, he also advised Kamala Harris to "never underestimate your adversary", claiming that people from the opposition are good at distracting them and at triggering buyer's remorse. Clinton also gave a nod to Barack and Michelle Obama's speeches at the 2024 DNC and stated,

"As the Obamas said so eloquently last night, they are human, you know, they’re bound to make a mistake now and then”.

In other news, while netizens have expressed concern over Clinton allegedly having Parkinson's, the former president had clarified the same in a 2009 interview with CNN's Sanjay Gupta.

At the time, he mentioned in his interview that he wanted to know if he had Parkinson's so he could prepare for it. He said that when he got tested, the doctor termed it a "normal ageing phenomenon" and that he tested negative for Parkinson's, all those years ago.

