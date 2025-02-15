"Happy Valentrump day" — Internet reacts to White House's social media sharing Valentine's Day poem about deportation featuring Trump

The official social media accounts for The White House shared a Valentine's Day poem featuring President Donald Trump on February 14, 2025. The post also featured the President's border czar, Tom Homan, as it appeared to make a joke about deporting illegal immigrants.

Ad

The post features an edited image of Trump and Homan on a pink background with hearts. The image also includes a modified version of a popular children's poem which goes as follows:

"Roses are red/Violets are blue/Come here illegally/And we'll deport you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to X to react to the post made via White House's account. One X user wrote:

"Happy Valentrump day."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We are so back," another user wrote.

"Didn't elon go to the US illegally," a netizen alleged.

"Trolling with love. I love it," a fan chimed in.

Some fans were also critical of the post as they carried on the discussion:

"What a joke, this White House is unserious and embarrassing," a fan opined.

"I thought this was a parody account at first. Absolutely disgusting!," a user added.

Ad

"For a day supposed to be dedicated to love you sure are being hateful," an X user remarked.

Donald Trump mocks Taylor Swift after crowd booed the singer during the Super Bowl

In a Truth Social post dated February 9, President Donald Trump mocked Taylor Swift for getting booed at the Super Bowl. Swift was in the audience to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. The singer was booed by the crowd during the game, especially after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22.

Ad

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving," the President wrote.

Trump's post came after Taylor Swift publicly endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris against the Republican leader during the 2024 Presidential elections. Swift also wrote a post criticizing the use of AI to falsely depict her as a MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporter. She went on to endorse Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz saying:

Ad

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. (...) . I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Ad

Ad

Swift's endorsement saw both the President and now Vice President JD Vance publicly criticize the singer. The Republican leader wrote a post on Truth Social claiming he "hates Taylor Swift" as well.

In recent news, Trump's administration also criticized singer Selena Gomez for criticizing the Republican deportation policy. The criticism came after Gomez uploaded a now-deleted video of herself crying about the ICE raids.

"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise," Gomez said while being emotional.

The ICE reported 1,100 arrests of alleged illegal immigrants on January 27 after Donald Trump signed executive orders after being sworn in as President on January 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback