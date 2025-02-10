"President of the country beefing with a popstar"— Netizens react as Donald Trump shares post about Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

Pop star Taylor Swift and President Donald Trump attended Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team, the Chiefs. When the Jumbotron camera focused on the singer, some fans booed her. While many believed they were Eagles supporters, the conservative social media account Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) shared a post on X comparing the crowd's reaction to both Swift and Trump, noting that the audience cheered for the latter.

"Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while, (Swift) gets booed. The world is healing!"

Trump later shared a screenshot of the post along with the videos of the respective reactions on his Truth Social account.

As news of the development went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"President of the country beefing with a popstar."

Many continued to call out the president's alleged obsession with the singer:

"When you participate in an "obsession with Taylor Swift" competition, always remember that you'll never win against Kanye, Elon and Trump" one stated.

"why is donald trump so obsessed with taylor swift? she needs to sue for harassment atp..." another added.

"and how exactly is beefing with a pop star going to fix the egg prices?" one sarcastically noted.

Others questioned the hate the songstress was receiving:

""The world is healing!" literally what did Taylor Swift do to garner such immense hatred in all of you. Americans cheer on a convicted felon as their president but boo a celebrity for appearing at a football game??? Y'all act like she murdered your entire families," an exasperated user wrote.

"the white house targeted selena gomez and now donald trump beefing with taylor swift??? is the american government okay???" another questioned.

"travis really a loser for saying he’s honoured to play in front of him lol," one remarked.

Taylor Swift shrugged off the audience's boos with a side eye and a laugh

Taylor Swift attended Sunday's NFL final game with her friend Ice Spice. This marks the second year the pair has attended the big game together. Swift wore a white Saint Laurent blazer over a white tank top paired with bedazzled denim shorts and white knee-high boots from Paris Texas. The singer also carried a red Givenchy handbag, which signified her support for the Chiefs.

Observant fans spotted Swift wearing the "T" chain she wore to last weekend's Grammys. Initially, fans speculated it was a monogram representing her name, but now they wonder if it was a nod to Travis.

In response, the superstar singer remained unfazed, shrugging off the boos with a side-eye and a laugh. She turned to her friends Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone (who were also in attendance), and they took the moment in stride.

Serena Williams, who made a guest appearance recreating her iconic 2012 London Olympics Crip Walk during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, tweeted in support of Swift ahead of her performance. She wrote:

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!"

Throughout the game, Swift remained in high spirits and was spotted surrounded by friends and family at the VIP suite. She was also seen sitting beside Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and her brother, Austin. The VIP suite also had other A-list celebrities like the Haim sisters, Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, and Jay-Z.

The night before the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift was seen having dinner with Danielle, Alana Haim, Kylie Kelce, and Swift's parents in New Orleans.

Donald Trump called out Swift in yet another Truth Social post after the initial post, writing:

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

This is not the first time Donald Trump has called out Taylor Swift. Last year, after the singer endorsed his opponent, Kamala Harris, he criticized her during a September 11 Fox News interview, stating she would "pay the price for it in the marketplace." His campaign team also released a knockoff Eras Tour T-shirt.

Taylor Swift has not publicly reacted to Trump's comment otherwise.

The Super Bowl LIX halftime show is available to stream on Tubi.

