"Looks like he’s written mine on her upper thigh" - Fans in frenzy over Taylor Swift's T chain complementing her red outfit at Grammys

Taylor Swift arrived at the red carpet of the 2025 Grammy Awards, donning a red sequin dress, and a thigh chain, with a “T” hanging out of the dress. As several pictures of the pop star go viral, social media users could not stop talking about her Vivienne Westwood attire, and the chain on her upper thigh.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While Taylor has not clarified what the “T” stands for, however, social media users were quick to point out that the charm hanging out could stand for Travis Kelce. An X user, @SanLovesSwift posted the picture on the platform, to which, another netizen responded by saying:

“Looks like he’s written mine on her upper thigh.”

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, others also commented on Taylor Swift's pictures from the Grammy and said:

“For album of the year, the tortured poets department,” wrote one social media user.

“Travis immediately flying home from New Orleans after seeing that T,” exclaimed one more.

“Not bc he owns me, but bc he really knows me, which is more than they can sayyyyy,” added one more.

Furthermore, tweets about Taylor Swift's “T” chain were all over the social media platform, as many shared pictures of the singer from the Grammys and wrote:

“This is my favourite thing she’s ever worn and I’m being so fucking serious rn. the T charm on her thigh? Taylor allison Swift the woman that you are,” stated one X user on the post.

“OMG, it just dawned on me that the leg chain is RED AND GOLD! It has a T for Travis, the stones are heart-shaped, it’s Chief's colours, it’s a symbolic “mine” on her upper thigh, AND she designed it herself??? We are NOT ready for TS12!” added one more social media user.

“Her signature color… the T chain on her thigh… Taylor can’t be beat,” exclaimed another.

Taylor Swift is nominated in six categories at the 2025 Grammys: More details revealed

While Taylor Swift’s look left the masses amazed, her fans were also excited as the singer was nominated in six categories this year. The singer was nominated for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album along with other categories like Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift, who recently wrapped up her Eras Tour, also expressed her excitement about being nominated in 6 categories. She said during her November 14 Eras Tour concert in Toronto:

“You guys have just been so wonderful about digging into this album and really understanding where I was coming from. You made it by far the best debut week I’ve ever had with an album and you kept that album at number one for nearly four months.”

Taylor Swift also said:

“The most recent thing that you did. Because everything that happens is a reflection of the passion you show—is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys. It’s so wonderful. So thank you.”

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift was nominated for her album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April 2024. The album topped the charts globally and has been nominated for many awards, apart from the Grammys, like the Los 40 Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, NetEase Annual Music Awards, and even the ARIA Music Awards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback