"Got Drake's ex to flex on him" - Internet reacts to Serena Williams joining the stage during Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' at Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar brought on Drake's ex, Serena Williams, on stage during Not Like Us' performance at his Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday, February 9, 2025. While her appearance was brief, the tennis star was seen having the time of her life.

Williams recreated her viral Crip Walking moment from the 2012 London Olympics. After clinching the gold medal by defeating Maria Sharapova, she did the Crip Walk (a dance move) in front of the crowd.

At the time, the tennis player was highly criticized by the media for the same.

As videos from the show went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"Kendrick got Drake's ex to flex on him during the Super Bowl, he won."

Many continued to call out Drake; one even referenced the time he dissed Serena Williams' husband. Here are some comments seen on X:

"Drake punching air," one wrote .

"I’m sorry but Drake cannot recover from this. Your ex crip walking to a diss song about you on NATIONAL TELEVISION???!!!" another added.

"I appreciate this because after Drake said that nonsense about her husband, yes, absolutely, dance on his grave. Drake needs to learn to leave his exes alone," a person noted.

Others commented on the Compton connection the two personalities share (Kendrick was born and brought up in the city while Serena was born in Michigan but lived in Compton until the age of 9).

"The Compton connection between her and Kendrick. And her being Drake’s ex (plus him calling her husband a fan). Ooof this was TOO good!" one stated.

"literally screaming over the tv to tell my dad that she too is from compton," another reacted.

"she defended tay and CLOCKED IN a diva fr fr," a user commented.

"Ooo! I would’ve been fined!"- Serena Williams about doing the Crip Walk during Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us

Sunday's Super Bowl LIX saw the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans. During Kendrick Lamar's much-anticipated halftime show, he brought on Drake's ex, Serena Williams.

Williams took to her Instagram to share several behind-the-scenes videos, showing her getting ready and after the performance. In one of the posts, she wrote:

"Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!"

In a separate video shared on X, she can be heard saying:

"Man, I did not Crip Walk like that in Wimbledon. Ooo! I would’ve been fined!"

Ahead of her performance, the tennis legend also defended Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The superstar singer got booed by some fans when she appeared on the jumbotron. This prompted Serena to tweet:

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!"

According to the Daily Mail, Drake and Serena were allegedly involved between 2011 and 2015, before Williams began dating her now-husband Alexis Ohanian (Reddit co-founder).

Drizzy, in his 2022 collab album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, included the track Middle of the Ocean, in which he called Ohanian "a groupie" (slang for fan of a celebrity), rapping:

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/ He claim we don't got a problem but/ No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi/ We might pop up on 'em at will like Suzuki"

At the time, the Reddit co-founder tweeted that he was the "best groupie" for his wife and daughter.

In 2024, Drake and Kendrick Lamar were involved in a rap feud, with each dropping diss track after another targeting the other's personal life and career. This included Lamar's Not Like Us, which many believe won him the beef.

The song topped several charts and year-end lists, including the Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Apple Music's Song of the Year. It even earned the Compton rapper five Grammys this year

In the second verse of the track, Kendrick called out Drake's bar on Ohanian, rapping:

"From Alondra down to Central, nigga better not speak on Serena/ And your homeboy need subpoena, that predator move in flocks/ That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch."

While in the rest of the bars, Kendrick accuses Drake of being a p*dophile.

According to Billboard, during the 2024 ESPY Awards, Serena Williams jokingly referenced the rap beef, stating no one should "ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar," before breakdancing to Not Like Us.

Ohanian shared a hilarious Simpsons gif that said, "Stop, stop, he's already dead," in support of Lamar during the rap feud.

Drake has not publicly reacted to the Super Bowl performance.

