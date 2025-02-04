“The way she has more energy than the kid” — Netizens have heartwarming reactions to Taylor Swift dancing with Alicia Keys’ 10-year-old son at Grammys

A video of superstar singer Taylor Swift dancing with Alicia Keys’ son, Genesis, at the 2025 Grammys has been making the rounds online. On Sunday, February 2, 2025, Swizz Beatz (Genesis' father) posted a clip of the 10-year-old and Swift dancing during Shakira's performance at the ceremony on his Instagram stories.

The video shows Genesis, who wore a tuxedo, jumping with the songstress while holding hands. At one point, he twirled Taylor Swift under his arm as onlookers cheered.

"Gen and @taylorswift jamming," Beatz captioned.

Expand Tweet

As the clip went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @thisisvertrying)

Many commented on the moment, calling the pair "adorable."

"lil bro is enchanted by her," one wrote.

"this video is adorable! I love that whether Taylor wins or not, she’s gonna have herself the best time!," another noted.

"This is so sweet, the guy can’t even believe his luck," a user reacted.

Others praised Swift for her lively nature.

"Wow! This is why Taylor Swift is so lovely. I love how she enjoys the Grammys. This time, she's the son of Alicia Keys. I can't believe I'm smiling just by looking at her," one stated.

"Taylor is the lively celebrity white aunt in the industry," another added.

"Taylor is the only person who ever seems like she has fun at these award shows. I wanna hang out with her so bad," a fan commented.

Alicia Keys and Genesis attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in 2023

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys brought their sons Genesis, 10, and Egypt, 14, to the Grammys ceremony. The family also walked the red carpet together. Beatz shared several photos and videos from the event on Instagram, including a photo of Egypt showing Taylor Swift something on his phone while Genesis stood between the two.

Keys, who received the Dr. Dre Global Impact award on Sunday, even brought the 10-year-old on stage. In her acceptance speech, the Girl on Fire hitmaker spoke about the importance of diversity, saying:

"This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices. We’ve seen on this stage talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game. DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift."

This is not the first time Genesis and Taylor Swift have shared an adorable moment. In 2019, during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the pair had a cute interaction. According to Harper's Bazaar, Genesis, then 4, was seated near Swift and made eye contact with the songstress and waved at her. This prompted the Folklore artist to wave back and smile.

Expand Tweet

Per the publication, Keys was giving her acceptance speech for the Innovator award when she remarked her son was "trying to take Taylor out later tonight."

"He’s working on it. I’m not sure how it’s gonna go, but it looks pretty good right now."

Alicia Keys and Genenis also attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in 2023. At the time, Keys took to her Instagram to share photos and videos from the outing (and several videos of the two interacting) with the caption:

"Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u."

She also shared a clip showing a handwritten note that Taylor Swift gave her son, expressing her excitement that he attended her concert.

Neither Keys nor Swift has publicly commented on the public reaction to the interaction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback