"Bey forced herself to take that pic": Ice Spice gets trolled online after meeting Beyoncé at the Grammys

Ice Spice, the popular American rapper, attended the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4, 2024, and went viral online after her interaction with Beyoncé. In a video circulating on social media, the Bronx native was seen approaching the Single Ladies singer, Jay-Z, and their daughter Blue Ivy as the trio walked through Crypto.com Arena.

Beyoncé reportedly held the rapper's hands for a few seconds before she went on to hug Coco Jones and a few other artists at the venue. She then came back to talk to the rapper and shook hands with her before the duo was asked to pose for a photo together.

As clips of the duo's interactions went viral online, netizens claimed that the singer seemed as though she did not want to meet Ice Spice and "forced herself" to take a picture with her.

Fans react to the interaction between Ice and Beyoncé. (Image via Instagram/@youzlinee)

Netizens react as Ice Spice meets Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Isis Naija Gaston, professionally known as Ice Spice, attended the 2024 Grammy Awards this Sunday. She was nominated in four categories, Best New Artist, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Rap Song for Barbie World with Nicki Minaj, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for featuring in Taylor Swift's Karma.

While Ice Spice did not go home with a Grammy this year, she went viral for her interaction with one of her idols. The 24-year-old was ecstatic after she met Beyoncé as she passed through the crowd with her family during a commercial break at the event. At first, the rapper stood right in front of the Lemonade singer, who held her hand for a few seconds before she greeted other artists passing by.

Expand Tweet

The In Ha Mood artist, who wore a fur-laced denim jacket and matching skirt to the event, was over the moon after her interaction with the singer. Ice shared her excitement about meeting Beyoncé as she took to X on February 5 and wrote:

"Just met Beyonce I'm never goin' to fail."

Ice Spice's X post was a reference to Chance the Rapper's verse from Kanye West's 2016 song, Ultralight Beam, in which he said, "I made 'Sunday Candy,' I'm never going to hell I met Kanye West, I'm never going to fail."

Expand Tweet

Netizens took to social media to mock the Ice as they claimed she was ignored by Queen Bey at first. Some individuals took to the comments section of @hollywoodunlocked's Instagram post to react to the interaction and believed that the 42-year-old singer looked "annoyed."

Fans react to the interaction between the duo. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens also took to Twitter and stated that the singer seemed to avoid the rapper "like the plague." Some also said that the duo meeting each other looked like a "fan interaction."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although it is the first time Queen Bey and Ice Spice met in person, they previously connected when the singer recruited the rapper to appear in her debut fashion campaign for Ivy Park last January, as per Complex. Ice Spice told People last year:

“When I got the call I was in disbelief, Beyoncé inspires me with her constant hard work and classy mannerisms. I love how she handles herself.”

As per Hip Hop Dx, Beyoncé has bagged 32 awards at the event and holds the record for the most Grammy wins. However, she has never won Album of the Year despite being nominated in the category four times.