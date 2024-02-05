"Karma came quick, didn't it?": Internet trolls Nicki Minaj as rapper is wrongly announced as winner of Best Rap Song at Grammys 2024

Nicki Minaj continued to dominate the internet despite losing the Grammy for Best Rap Song on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Minaj was mercilessly trolled online after the Recording Academy mistakenly named her and Ice Spice as Grammy winners for best rap song on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During the pre-televised portion of the award ceremony, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice‘s “Barbie World '' from the Barbie soundtrack lost the award to “Scientists & Engineers' by Killer Mike.

However, the Recording Academy, who posted winners on the X, mistakenly named Minaj as the winner. While the erroneous tweet, imputed to a glitch, was immediately rectified, the incident has fired up Minaj’s critics, who took to social media to troll the rapper amid her feud with Megan Thee Stallion.

Last week, Minaj’s devoted fans took their adulation too far after they began sharing information about Stallion’s deceased mother’s grave site and encouraged people to desecrate it.

Netizens attributed the mishap after Minaj’s Grammy loss to ‘karma,’ since the rapper did not discourage her fans from doxxing the gravesite.

Reaction to Nicki Minaj Grammy loss (Image via Instagram)

Fans react to Grammy's mistakenly announcing Nicki Minaj as winner

Netizens derided the rapper, imputing her loss to amassing bad Karma after her fans shared Megan Thee Stallion’s deceased mother’s gravesite address and encouraged others to vandalize it amid the pair's reignited feud.

As several netizens trolled the artist, Minaj’s fans, known as “Barbs', ' came out in support of her, saying she was the most talked about artist during Grammy night despite losing the award.

Some fans also attributed the mistake to the Academy changing their minds at the last minute and awarding the Grammy to a male artist.

Others contended the mishap was deliberate to mock Minaj. A social media user Welp, wrote:

“idc if you like Nicki or not but please put stan stuff aside and just think rationally for a second… So you're telling me the Grammys website which had all the other right winners somehow made a mistake with Barbie World…? which has never happened EVER before..?”

Nicki Minaj, one of the most-nominated musicians, has yet to win a Grammy in the main category. In the 66th Grammy Awards, Minaj and Ice Spice were nominated for both Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media for their single Barbie World from the Barbie film.

Meanwhile, Killer Mike, who trounced Minaj for Best Rap, was detained shortly after his win over an alleged physical altercation.