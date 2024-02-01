What did Nicki Minaj say about Rihanna? Rapper faces cancellation over distasteful comment amid Megan Thee Stallion beef

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, Nicki Minaj offered a new aspect to Megan Thee Stallion and their feud. The FTCU rapper appeared during an X Spaces show co-hosted by Joe Budden, where she addressed the latest controversy regarding her diss track Big Foot directed towards the Hiss rapper.

Trigger warning: This article mentions domestic abuse and s*x offenders. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to Complex, around the 17:30 mark, Nicki Minaj compared Megan Thee Stallion’s April 2022 interview with Gayle King to that of Rihanna’s 2009 CBS News appearance.

“She wanted a – To be honest, it's so obvious, she wanted a Rihanna moment so bad,” Minaj stated.

For those uninitiated, Rihanna appeared on CBS News and talked about her domestic abuse at the hands of her former boyfriend, Chris Brown. Likewise, Stallion cried on Gayle King’s show, saying she was “really scared" after being shot in the foot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez.

“Comparing traumas like a competition?”: Netizens slam Nicki Minaj for her controversial comment on Rihanna

"But here's the thing, Rihanna is just known for being herself. You get what you see, you see what you get, you get what you see type of vibe, right?” the Pink Friday rapper mentioned.

Nicki Minaj further continued by saying how Rihanna never milked her story and wanted to “move on with her life” after the domestic violence incident involving Brown. She went on to say how the Good Girl Gone Bad singer knew that she was young and made a mistake by settling for the wrong guy.

“You know why? Because Rihanna knows that she is a superstar with or without controversy. She’s beautiful with or without controversy. She’s loved with or without controversy, I’m sorry, sympathy,” Minaj added.

As soon as the Anaconda rapper’s X Spaces statement on Rihanna became viral, she faced severe online backlash for trying to weaponize the latter’s domestic abuse. Others even demanded her cancelation over the distasteful remarks.

So far, both Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion have not commented on Nicki Minaj’s remarks. However, apart from comparing the Cobra rapper to the Umbrella singer, she also dragged her conversation by saying how Stallion made artists such as Tory Lanez, Da Baby, and her former boyfriend Pardison Fontaine "villains" to profit off her every new album launch.

Minaj also said that for a long time, Megan was trying to draw “constant f*cking sympathy” for her Tory Lanez incident and claimed she actually didn't get shot. She also stated when somebody like her finally gave Stallion the attention she wanted, she went on “mute,” and attempted to “stop my song from coming out.”

“If Nicki Minaj had done any of those things, oh, y'all would have a lot to say. But I understand heavy is the head that wears the crown. I am the Queen, okay?” Nicki defended her new track Big Foot.

It is noteworthy that Minaj has been holding a grudge since January 26, when Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single Hiss where she mentioned “Megan’s Law” which is focused on registered s*x offenders.

While Stallion didn’t mention Minaj or her family directly in her track, the latter assumed it was a dig at her husband Kenneth Petty, a convicted molester, registered under Megan’s Law California database.

In the wake of this, Nicki released a response via Big Foot, while also taking every opportunity to throw shade at Megan, including calling her a “bullet fragment foot b*tch” and mentioning her “dead mama” Holly Thomas on social media platforms.

Nicki Minaj also talked about YouTube bots, Twitter ads, Lyor Cohen, and how people were paid to talk ill about her on the internet, calling her “crazy” and running a smear campaign against her on Wednesday’s Joe Budden’s X Spaces, as reported by Uproxx.