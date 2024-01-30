What did Nicki Minaj's brother do? Fans slam rapper over Bigfoot lyrics amid Megan Thee Stallion feud

Nicki Minaj is being criticized over the lyrics of her newly released song Bigfoot which fans claim, is a diss track directed towards Megan Thee Stallion. However, amid their ongoing feud, a fact about Nicki’s brother Jelani Maraj resurfaced, adding to the backlash. An X user @CAWBBBB slammed Nicki for claiming Megan physically harassed a minor while her own husband and brother were convicted felons.

The "Starships" hitmaker's brother Jelani Maraj was charged with repeated r*ping of an 11-year-old girl and was convicted of child endangerment, and predatory s*xual assault in November 2017. The alleged incident occurred in his Long Island home in New York for eight months in 2015.

Expand Tweet

Nicki’s older brother was initially taken into custody in December of that year. In January 2020, he received a sentence of 25 years to life in prison for his purported crimes. As per the victim’s testimony during the trial, the incidents occurred after her mother left for work.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence retrieved from the girl’s trousers matched with Jelani Maraj. The victim’s younger brother also testified against Nicki’s brother, saying he witnessed one of the assaults.

Nicki Minaj receives backlash over brother's conviction

The "Pink Friday 2" rapper released "Bigfoot" only a few days after Megan Thee Stallion released her single "Hiss". Megan directed the message in her song to her critics. A particular reference to "Megan's Law" in the song spurred speculations among fans that it referred to Nicki's husband, who is a registered s*x offender.

Megan's Law is a federal law that demands law enforcement to make information about registered s*x offenders available to the public. In "Bigfoot", Nicki Minaj responded to Megan's apparent jab and said:

"This lil' beggin' wh*re talkin' 'bout Megan's Law/ For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw."

Even though Megan did not take any names in her song, Nicki Minaj went on to slam her on social media throughout the weekend. Nicki's rant prompted some fans to mention the rapper's brother, Jelani Maraj. Netizens took to one of Nicki's Instagram photos featuring her brother on Tuesday to criticize the rapper for supporting Jelani.

Fans slam Nicki over her brother Jelani Maraj's actions. (Image via Instagram/@nickiminaj)

Fans slam Nicki over her brother Jelani Maraj's actions. (Image via Instagram/@nickiminaj)

Fans slam Nicki over her brother Jelani Maraj's actions. (Image via Instagram/@nickiminaj)

Fans slam Nicki over her brother Jelani Maraj's actions. (Image via Instagram/@nickiminaj)

Fans slam Nicki over her brother Jelani Maraj's actions. (Image via Instagram/@nickiminaj)

Fans slam Nicki over her brother Jelani Maraj's actions. (Image via Instagram/@nickiminaj)

Fans slam Nicki over her brother Jelani Maraj's actions. (Image via Instagram/@nickiminaj)

Fans slam Nicki over her brother Jelani Maraj's actions. (Image via Instagram/@nickiminaj)

Fans slam Nicki over her brother Jelani Maraj's actions. (Image via Instagram/@nickiminaj)

Despite the backlash, some Nicki Minaj fans argued that the rapper was unaware of her brother's deeds at the time of posting the photo on Instagram where she wrote she loves him beyond comprehension.