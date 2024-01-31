"Nicki should be charged if something happens": Nicki Minaj fans leak location of Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave, spark outrage

Fans of Nicki Minaj, dubbed "Barbz," have allegedly leaked the location of Megan Thee Stallion’s late mom, Holly Thomas’ grave. The report of doxxing from the Barbz comes amid claims that the pair of rap stars have reignited their feud after Nicki Minaj released her song titled BigFoot, where fans believe she made references to Megan’s life and career.

The song was widely perceived as a retaliation to Megan Thee Stallion's recently released single titled Hiss. According to the fans, the song contains a subliminal message dissing Minaj as it inconspicuously references the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender.

So far, the rap stars have managed to limit their squabbles to “diss tracks.” However, the feud appears to have escalated after Minaj’s fans began sharing the location of Thomas’ grave site, urging others to desecrate it.

An Instagram account, the Shade Room, also reported that police have been involved after fans began publicizing the location. Reacting to the report, a social media user said there should be legal repercussions if the site is vandalized.

"Nicki should be charged if something happens."

Netizens react to Nicki Minaj fans doxxing Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave

The alleged feud between Micky Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion took a dark turn this week after police were reportedly called in to protect the gravesite of Thomas, who passed away from brain cancer in 2019.

Police were involved after Minaj’s fan base began sharing the precise location of the grave site, urging others to desecrate it. This did not go down well with netizens, who expressed their outrage over the antics of fans who have reportedly taken their admiration too far. The cemetery has also increased security amid the doxxing reports.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion alleged feud explored

For more than four years, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have been entrenched in a battle of slamming each other through their music. However, things weren’t always so contentious between the two. In 2019, the pair of rap stars joined forces for their bubbly Hot Girl Summer anthem, which was an instant hit. Following the release, the duo were seen showering each other with praise.

However, fans believe things took a sour turn after Megan Thee Stallion collaborated with Cardi B, considered the arch nemesis of Minaj, for WAP in August 2020. The genesis of the apparent feud between Stallion and Minaj can be traced back to 2021, after the latter unfollowed the Houston rapper on Instagram. The feud intensified after fans postulated that Minaj subliminally dissed Stallion in her track Seeing Green in 2021.

For two years, fans believe Minaj surreptitiously took jabs at Stallion. In January 2024, Megan Thee Stallion seemingly took a swipe at Minaj after she returned with her second single Hiss.

Fans postulated, with shrewd wordplay and reference to the Megan Law, that the Houston rapper possibly targeted Minaj as well as her hubby Kenneth Petty, who is a registered s*x offender. Megan’s Law is a federal law that required s*x offenders to disclose their full information.

Shortly after, Nicki Minaj previewed her Big Foot track on Instagram, seemingly firing back at Megan while referencing Tory Lanez shooting her in the foot in 2020.

In the meantime, the rappers have yet to respond to the claims circulating on the internet.