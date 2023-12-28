“It’s happening all over again”: Nicki Minaj revealing an original ‘Cowgirl’ feature falling apart has fans speculating it’s about Doja Cat

Nicki Minaj is currently breaking records with her new album, Pink Friday 2, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, making her the female rapper with the most No. 1s on the chart. The album has also sold 228,000 units, the highest count by a female rapper in the 2020s.

But despite its success, the album rollout has been marred with controversy. First, it was a particular line from the track FTCU that was supposed to be aimed at another artist. Now the omission of a feature from the track, Cowgirl, has caused more speculation. It led some fans to worry that drama was happening all over again for Nicki.

Earlier, it was speculated that FTCU, was aimed at fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Fans claimed that the line “Stay in your Tory lane, b*tch, I’m not Iggy,” was referring to Megan allegedly stealing from another female rapper, Iggy Azalea throughout her career.

Currently, it's the track Cowgirl from Pink Friday 2 that's garnering attention. It was reported that the original feature by Doja Cat was replaced by a new one by Lourdiz.

The reason is that Doja allegedly didn't clear the track due to creative differences. Nicki Minaj tried to set the record straight in an interview on the YouTube channel Open Thoughts on 26 December. Despite not mentioning Doja's name, she stated:

"The person first recorded it and sent it back. Sometime later, the person claimed they were “in a different era” and could no longer collaborate. More back and forth ensued. We got another few comments saying that they don’t really think I like them."

Fans are convinced that Nicki Minaj was talking about Doja Cat

Social media was rife with speculation, with netizens coming up with all sorts of theories about why Doja Cat's feature on Cowgirl from Pink Friday 2 wasn't cleared.

Some were certain that Nicki was referring to Doja in the interview. Naming the track Cowgirl seemed like a reference to Doja's breakout single Mooo!, in which she dressed like a cow.

However, quite a few were uncertain that it was Doja Cat that Nicki Minaj was referring to due to the lack of any clear evidence pointing to her.

Some netizens came to Doja's defence, arguing that the singer had every right to back out of the collaborative track. Especially since the album's release was pushed back multiple times and Doja had moved away from pop by then.

A large portion of the fanbase of both artists felt that the issue was blown out of proportion and that both Nicki and Doja were on good terms.

More about Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat's music and career

This isn't the first time that the two artists have crossed paths. In May 2020, Doja put out a new version of her single, Say So, featuring Nicki. While the track originally appeared on her 2019 album, Hot Pink, the remix with Nicki earned them a Guinness World Record for becoming the first female rap duo to top the Billboard Hot 100. It also gave both artists their first number-one song in the US.

Both Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj have released new albums this year and have tours backing their projects. Doja's Scarlet was released in September and peaked at No.4 on the Billboard 200 charts. While Nicki's aforementioned Pink Friday 2, which was released earlier this month, debuted at No.1 on the charts.