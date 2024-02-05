 "They embarrassed him on purpose": 'Why was Killer Mike arrested' at the Grammy's trends as rapper is escorted away in handcuffs in viral video

Fans are rallying behind Killer Mike after the American rapper and activist was detained at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena after he won three Grammys before the award show was televised on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Videos circulating online showed the rapper being escorted away from the event venue in handcuffs, leading to the question 'Why was Killer Mike arrested' to trend online.

Michael Santiago Render, better known by his stage name Killer Mike, was reportedly taken into custody on Sunday following a physical altercation.

A video posted on X by Collin Ruggs obtained by a journalist for The Hollywood Reporter showed Killer Mike celebrating his win on stage seconds before the clip switched to show the rapper being escorted by police from the venue with his hands restrained in the back.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Mike, who won three Grammys during the pre-show, was detained for a misdemeanor charge after he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a security guard.

The video of the rapper being escorted away in handcuffs has elicited the internet’s rage as fans rallied behind the Atlanta native, suggesting authorities just wanted to embarrass the black artist after his big win.

Killer Mike's detainment after winning 3 Grammy's sparks outrage online

Killer Mike’s detainment video circulating online has infuriated fans as the incident ensued minutes after he won Grammy for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” and the Best Rap Album for Michael before the event was set to be televised on Sunday.

Fans have come out in support of the rapper, saying it was unjust to detain the Atlanta rapper for a misdemeanor charge after his big win.

Several fans inferred the rapper was detained after he refused to endorse President Joe Biden.

A video uploaded by Sho-NUff showed Mike talking backstage before he was allegedly escorted away in handcuffs. Mike said:

“The only thing stopping you, the only lamination you have is your imagination. It’s our opportunity and it’s our absolute responsibility to be granted every action so for twenty years I’ve been saying I can do it. And twenty years later here I am doing it.”

Rapper Meek Mill also criticized the rapper's arrest on X:

“To arrest killer Mike immediately after the Grammys propaganda…. A lot of people are questioning the decision-making and bases of the award choosing in the Gen Z era… their timing to award black men is totally off.”

Mike, who tweeted about his wins, did not reference his detainment, saying on X:

“Thank God.” and “DREAMS COME TRUE - IT’S A SWEEP!”

In 2023, the Atlanta rapper released his first solo album in 11 years, Michael, widely regarded as one of the year’s best releases and nominated for three Grammy awards.

Authorities, who have not commented on the incident, have yet to specify the charge against the rapper.