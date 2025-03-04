"Technically it was through Threads" — Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson reacts to the news of her father's 14th child

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged 20-year-old daughter, claimed she heard about her father welcoming his 14th child via a Threads post in a recent TikTok video. On March 3, she took to her TikTok page to post her reaction to the news of her new half-sibling.

This came after Shivon Zilis took to X on February 28, 2025, to announce that she and Musk had welcomed their fourth child, a boy named Seldon Lycurgus. The pair were already parents to twins Strider and Azure (born in November 2021), and a daughter, Arcadia (born in February 2024).

According to People Magazine, Vivian Wilson stitched a video of her previously reacting to hearing about Elon Musk's 13th child (announced in February 2025) through Reddit, writing, "This is already outdated nevermind (skull emoji)." The post was captioned:

"Technically it was through Threads this time though."

In her original video reacting to Elon Musk's 13th child, posted on February 15, Vivian Wilson claimed she heard about the news through Reddit, adding that this was not the first time she heard about gaining a new sibling through the forum platform. She wrote in the clip:

“Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels … which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right?"

Vivian Wilson was born to Elon Musk and Justine Musk in 2004

According to People Magazine, Elon Musk and ex-wife Justine Wilson, a Canadian author, welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander, who died when he was 10 weeks old. In 2004, the couple had twins Vivian and Griffin, and in 2006, Justine gave birth to triplets Kai, Damian, and Saxon.

In 2022, Vivian Wilson came out as transgender and, months later, dropped Musk from her name, taking on her mother's last name. During a phone interview with NBC News in July 2024, Vivian said she and her father have not been in contact over the past four years.

Their relationship reportedly further fractured after Elon Musk claimed he “lost” his child to a “woke mind virus” during a 2024 interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson. In a tweet at the time, Musk wrote:

“Xavier was born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria. I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was 'fabulous!'”

However, Vivian challenged her father's claims in a statement of her own on Threads, saying that Elon Musk's claim that she was “slightly autistic” was “entirely fake."

During the interview with NBC News, Vivian Wilson accused Elon Musk of being "cold," "very quick to anger," and "uncaring and narcissistic.” She also alleged that her estranged father constantly harassed her for showing feminine traits, claiming he frequently yelled at her because her "voice was too high."

Vivian also responded to Musk's claims that he was “tricked” into allowing trans-related medical treatment for her. The 20-year-old claimed her father agreed to the treatment of his own accord, adding that her treatment required both parents' consent as she was only 16 at the time. In the interview, she said:

“I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged. Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide."

In addition to his six children with Justine Wilson, Elon Musk has three children with singer Grimes, four with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, and one with author Ashley St. Clair.

