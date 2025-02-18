Elon Musk says his offer of a billion dollars still stands if Wikipedia renamed itself to D***ipedia

In a move that has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts and media outlets worldwide, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has reaffirmed his offer of a staggering $1 billion to Wikipedia with a unique proposal.

On February 17, 2025, American entrepreneur Elon Musk took to his X account to respond to a user's inquiry regarding his previously stated offer to pay a substantial sum for Wikipedia to change its name. In his reply, Musk confirmed that his offer remains valid, stating —

"Offer still stands. Come on, do it …," Musk replied.

Musk replied (Image via X/@elonmusk)

This latest tweet follows up on Musk's proposal in 2023 when he first suggested offering a hefty amount to rename Wikipedia. The remark was made amid an ongoing public dispute between Musk and Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales.

Elon Musk reaffirms billion-dollar offer for Wikipedia's name change

Musk offers Wikipedia a billion dollars (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Monday, February 17, 2025, Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, was approached by a user, @Johnmc42069, on X. The user referenced a previous tweet and inquired, "Does this offer still stand @elonmusk?."

The tweet included a screenshot of Musk's original post from October 22, 2023, in which he had pledged "a billion dollars" if Wikipedia changed its name to "D*ckipedia" —

"I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to D*ckipedia," Musk wrote.

Musk's tweet (Image via X/@elonmusk)

The tweet also included a screenshot shared by Elon Musk, in which the tech mogul highlighted that Wikipedia is not for sale, referencing an appeal made by the platform's owner, Jimmy Wales. While Musk did not disclose the source of the screenshot, it reads:

"Wikipedia is not for sale. A personal appeal from Jimmy Wales Please don't scroll past this 1-minute read. I'm sorry to interrupt, but it's Sunday...," the screenshot reads.

According to Euro News, Elon Musk's tweet in 2023 was prompted by a statement from Jimmy Wales, which also sparked their public feud.

On October 17, 2023, Wales took to his X account and accused Musk of removing key features from the platform X that had previously helped distinguish credible journalists from fake ones amid the rapid back-and-forth of competing claims —

"Fast moving claims and counter claims, and @elonmusk has removed all the core features that made it even remotely possible to tell real journalists from fakes," Wales tweeted.

In response, a user, @bitcloud, replied to Jimmy Wales, stating that Wikipedia, like other platforms, is losing the ability to verify whether someone is a legitimate journalist. In turn, Wales suggested that Wikipedia contributors are not journalists.

This tweet quickly went viral, prompting Elon Musk to weigh in. On October 22, 2023, Musk tweeted questioning why the Wikimedia Foundation requests large sums of money when running Wikipedia itself requires minimal funding. This comment further fueled the ongoing online feud between Musk and Wales —

"Have you ever wondered why the Wikimedia Foundation wants so much money? It certainly isn't needed to operate Wikipedia. You can literally fit a copy of the entire text on your phone! So, what's the money for? Inquiring minds want to know," Musk wrote.

Since then, Jimmy Wales has not responded personally; instead, a tweet from Wikipedia's official X account was posted, highlighting that the platform "is the only website in the top-10most-visited global websites to be run by a nonprofit."

As of now, Jimmy Wales has yet to address the remarks made by Elon Musk.

