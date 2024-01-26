Actress Alyssa Milano launches GoFundMe charity to raise $10,000 for son's cross-country baseball dream

Actress Alyssa Milano leads a busy life. In addition to her acting career, Milano also finds the time to produce, and involve herself in various social causes. However, recently, the star sparked outrage for appealing to her fans for financial support.

Recently, Milano and her husband David Bugliari drew a significant amount of outrage after appealing to the public to donate to their son's U12 baseball team. According to the GoFundMe page, their son needs $10,000 to travel to Cooperstown, New York to play at Dreams Park.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:" - Alyssa Milano

With a net worth of some $10 million, several of her fans have been left wondering why Milano and her husband need the extra funds. According to a scathing article on OutKick, Milano's GoFundMe page for the trip has been active since May of this year.

Despite the criticism, Milano is an experienced fundraiser, and has involved herself in several worthy causes over the years. In 2009, Alyssa Milano raised about $75,000 for the non-profit group Charity: Water. Moreover, she was instrumental in raising about $50,000 for an AIDS relief program in South Africa in 2004.

Expand Tweet

"Not Alyssa Milano on social media asking for donations for her son’s baseball team to go to Cooperstown" - Paula Knowles Miller

The competition in question is the Cooperstown Dream Park Tournament, set to take place between July 25th and July 31st. However, the accessibility of the compeition has come under fire. Currently, fees stand at $1,275 per player, making the tournament inaccessible for many youth programs around America.

Alyssa Milano asking fans to cover her son's baseball costs are beyond tonedeaf

In a time wherein millions of Americans are grappling with inflation, and struggling to make ends meet, Milano demonstrates a rather detached view of reality by appealing to the masses for money.

Although the cause for her son and his teammates may indeed be a very valuable one, asking fans to cover the costs is not the way to go about sending her son to Cooperstown. In the past, Milano has been lauded for her commitment and action to help out those who are less fortunate than she and her family are. However, after moments like this, the 51-year old risks damaging her philanthropic reputation.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.