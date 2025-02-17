  • home icon
Dominik Mysterio's altercation with 40-year-old WWE star teases unexpected WrestleMania 41 feud

By Joel Varughese
Modified Feb 17, 2025 17:43 GMT
Who will Dominik Mysterio face at WrestleMania Vegas? [Photo credit: WWE]
Who will Dominik Mysterio face at WrestleMania Vegas? [Photo credit: WWE]

Dominik Mysterio recently had an altercation with a surprising name. Could it have been a tease for a match at WrestleMania 41?

Dom has not won a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. If he wrestles Penta at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas come April, could the stalwart's losing streak continue?

Penta was walking by while 'Dirty' Dom was giving an interview for talkSPORT during Royal Rumble weekend. The young Mysterio took a dig at Penta, and the former TNA World Champion confronted him.

"F**k him," Dominik Mysterio quickly responded when asked to share his thoughts about Penta, before trash-talking the 40-year-old in Spanish. "See you soon, baby," Penta said after smacking Dom's hat off his head. "Homie can't even speak right," Mysterio retorted. [From 1:43 to 2:06]
Watch the interaction between the two below:

Penta joined WWE in January 2025, one month after his AEW contract expired. He was an instant hit among the masses, scoring a victory over company man Chad Gable in his debut match. He followed it up with a win over Pete Dunne, before locking horns with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble right out of the gate.

Dominik Mysterio makes a promise before WWE WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania debut was in 2022 when he and his father lost to The Miz and Logan Paul. The match was Paul's first outing as an in-ring performer.

Later that year, he turned on Rey Mysterio, leading to two showdowns with his father on The Granddaddy of Them All. Both times the young Mysterio lost. The Hall of Famer expressed an interest in facing his son again, but this time with Bad Bunny on his side, and Logan Paul on the other.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae recently, the 27-year-old addressed his losing streak, vowing to end it this year:

"Of course. What do you think? I wanna be defeated at WrestleMania? No, I'm what, 0-3 at WrestleMania? So for whatever reason, if I find myself at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas, it's gonna be 1-3. I promise you that," Dominik Mysterio said.
Watch the rest of the interview above as 'Dirty' Dom briefly touches on a few subjects, including his relationships with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Arsh Das
