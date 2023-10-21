Rey Mysterio expresses desire to team up with popular star to take on his top rivals on WWE TV

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is the current United States Champion and the target on his back has only gotten bigger after he was called out by Logan Paul.

Being the leader of the Latino World Order, the luchador legend has been fending off Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits of late. However, arguably his biggest rival still in 2023 is his son Dominik Mysterio.

Despite handing the Judgment Day star a whooping at WrestleMania 39, their story seems far from over, only kept aside for the time being. The duo have talked about each other since the Show of Shows on multiple occasions. Dom, especially, does not miss an opportunity to take a jab at his father.

Speaking to ESPN recently, Rey Mysterio reacted to a potential tag match against Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio. On his side, The Biggest Little Man in the wrestling business gets Grammy winner and multi-platinum artist Bad Bunny - who factored in the result of the former's match against his son at WrestleMania 39:

"Ooh, I like that," Mysterio admitted. "Put it out in the universe. Let's hope WWE listens to that and picks it up. That's a good one." [From 11:08 to 11:23]

Rey Mysterio credited Logan Paul's come-up in the wrestling business. He spoke extensively about the YouTube star's WWE career thus far, from starting out cold to earning respect. Check out what the Hall of Famer had to say here.

Rey Mysterio is grateful WWE booked a father vs. son match at WrestleMania 39

According to the luchador legend himself, facing Dominik Mysterio was something he discussed with the latter well before the 26-year-old became a WWE Superstar.

In the aforementioned interview, Rey Mysterio revealed that he does not have a dream opponent now, at least not one at the moment. Up until the Show of Shows this year though, it was his son:

"So, at one point, I remember my son was up and coming, wasn't even signed to the company yet, and we said, 'Imagine if one day we could wrestle against each other. That would be so cool, the ultimate, and it happened. It happened this year at WrestleMania," the elder Mysterio said. [From 14:36 to 14:58]

Rey also added that the bout against Dominik Mysterio happened sooner than expected, and he is impressed with Bad Bunny's improvement from an in-ring standpoint. Meanwhile, the United States Championship contest between him and Logan Paul could very well happen at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Maverick is scheduled to appear on SmackDown tonight as the show will air live in a few hours from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny team up to take on Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below!

