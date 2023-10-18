Rey Mysterio breaks character to show respect to 28-year-old WWE star's career

Rey Mysterio became the United States Champion by defeating Austin Theory on the August 11, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown. In the last two months, he has held on to the title despite the challenges that came his way.

The Hall of Famer's most recent title defense was against his LWO stablemate Santos Escobar two weeks ago on SmackDown. Mysterio and Latino World Order are currently feuding with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on the blue brand. However, Logan Paul recently challenged the Master of 619 for his United States Championship.

The 28-year-old WWE star disclosed his intentions to go after The Biggest Little Man following his boxing match against Dillon Danis in Manchester, England, on October 14.

During a sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rey Mysterio commented on Logan Paul's rookie year. The latter began his in-ring career with a tag team win over Dominik Mysterio and the luchador legend himself at WrestleMania 38:

"I think the buzz was like, a little standoff-ish, a little cold. But I think, slowly the more he was around, and the more we saw he was taking this to heart, then we started to give that respect," the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Logan Paul. "That's how it is. We embrace, you know. People that walk in from another world into our sport, it happens in any sport I would believe. But he has gained the respect from all of us." [From 1:48:06 to 1:48:34]

Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul will meet face-to-face on WWE SmackDown on the upcoming edition Friday night. A recent report revealed that Paul was not originally slated for the Saudi show, but now it seems very likely that that is where the title match will take place.

Rey Mysterio on a "Hair vs. Mask" WWE match against his son down the line

Dominik Mysterio held his own during the intense rivalry against the elder Mysterio. It all built up to a fantastic WrestleMania match between the two earlier this year in Los Angeles earlier this year.

When Ariel Helwani asked about whether they will face each other again, only this time, in a "Hair vs. Mask" match, the masked man responded with:

"Why not? I would love that. I don't think we've ever seen that here, hair versus mask. Imagine him bald?" Rey said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

Rey Mysterio has been there, done that, for almost everything the Stamford-based promotion and the wrestling business itself has to offer. However, his United States title reign is still in its early stages.

