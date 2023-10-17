"Imagine him bald?" - Top WWE star wants first-time-ever match against Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio expressed his desire to have a Hair vs. Mask Match against his son, Dominik Mysterio.

Rey and Dominik have been feuding since September 2022 when the latter turned on his father at Clash at the Castle to join The Judgment Day. Last April, the current United States Champion defeated his son at WrestleMania 39. A few days after their match, Rey suggested during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast that he faces Dominik in a Hair vs. Mask Match.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the Hall of Famer was asked about possibly having a Hair vs. Mask Match against his son. The 48-year-old disclosed that he would love to do that.

"Why not? I would love that. I don't think we've ever seen that here, hair versus mask. Imagine him bald?" Rey said. (H/T wrestlingnews.co)

Rey Mysterio is admiring his son's growth in WWE

Despite being rivals on screen, Rey Mysterio is seemingly proud of his son's work in real life. In his interview with The MMA Hour, The Master of the 619 broke character to praise the growth of the NXT North American Champion.

The WWE Hall of Famer told Ariel Helwani that his son's growth is "mind-blowing," disclosing that he is "in awe every time I see it."

"I'm a SmackDown guy, so Mondays I'm home. I'll sit down with my wife and watch RAW together and we see our son come out and we see the connection he has with the fans. It's mind-blowing, and to see his growth week after week after week for the past year and a couple of months since he did the turn, it's unbelievable. I'm in awe every time I see it," he said. (H/T wrestlingnews.co)

