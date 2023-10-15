Rhea Ripley has forbidden Dominik Mysterio from doing one thing to her, the WWE star confesses

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley made a surprising confession regarding her relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

While The Eradicator is now engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) in real life, she is in an on-screen relationship with her Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio in WWE. They have seemingly become one of the most popular on-screen couples in the company's history.

In a recent interview with Sporting News Australia, The Women's World Champion opened up about her relationship with the NXT North American Champion. She revealed that she has forbidden him to leave her, claiming they need each other.

"[How vital has that partnership been both on-screen and behind the scenes?] I say to Dom all the time that he's not allowed to leave me. He's not allowed to leave me, because I need him and I feel like he needs me too. Like you said, at the start it seemed so weird. Putting our names next to each other, it just didn't seem right, especially cause we didn't really know each other. So, we didn't know what was gonna happen or how things were gonna work, if it was gonna click or not or if we'd even get along. We were on a very like, 'Hi! How are you?' basis and that was about it. But I think us being so similar in age has really helped in this situation as well," she said.

The WWE Women's World Champion added:

"He's only 6 months younger than me I think it is. So, that has definitely helped because we are on that same sort of level and we just, I don't know, it just clicks. It's really strange. It's hard to explain in words because it was something that just came so out of left field and no one expected it. But each and every week I go out there with Dom I feel like our relationship grows to that next little step, which is really cool to see because it started off with us just awkwardly walking out there together and I told Rey that I made his son into a man. And now we're going out there and we're having legit fun." [From 09:03 to 10:36]

Rhea Ripley has a close relationship with her WWE partners

Rhea Ripley has been a member of The Judgment Day for a while now. She seemingly has a tight relationship with her teammates, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

In the same interview with Sporting News Australia, The Eradicator stated that The Judgment Day is a family, even off-screen.

"Like, I travel with these boys. We're a family. We're a close-knit unit. We all love being around each other and yeah, I feel like I need Dom and he needs me and this was just such a happy accident that happened and it's just grown into this amazing bond and storyline. And I think we're just scratching the surface. I feel like there's so many more levels that we can unfold in the future. I think that it could be something we ride for a long time. But I'm having the time of my life." [From 10:37 to 11:16]

