Rhea Ripley is "so proud" of Dominik Mysterio after recent achievement in WWE

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently commented on Dominik Mysterio recapturing the NXT North American Title.

Dominik initially captured the NXT North American Championship in July after defeating Wes Lee on an episode of NXT. The 26-year-old held the title for over 70 days before losing it to Trick Williams last month at No Mercy. Nevertheless, The Judgment Day member recaptured the championship on the October 3rd episode of NXT.

In a recent interview with Sporting News Australia, Dominik's on-screen girlfriend and Judgment Day teammate Rhea Ripley talked about him becoming a two-time North American Champion.

"I have Dirty Dom, my Latino Heat, who became a two-time NXT North American Champion. And I'm so proud of him. I think he's doing great," she said. [From 01:37 to 01:46]

Check out the video below:

"I'm not happy" - Rhea Ripley on The Judgment Day losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Check out her comments here.

Rhea Ripley sent a threatening message to WWE's latest signing

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill signed with the Stamford-based company a few weeks ago following the expiry of her contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

While Cargill is yet to be assigned to a specific WWE brand, Rhea Ripley sent her a threatening message ahead of her potentially debuting on RAW.

"We don't know which brand she's gonna be on yet. It could be RAW, it could be SmackDown, it could be NXT. No one really knows exactly what's going on. If it is RAW, I mean that's my show. Mami runs RAW. The Judgment Day, we run RAW. So, if Jade wants to come to my brand, then I would love to step in the ring with her and show her exactly why Mami is always on top. Because I have watched bits and pieces of her from her time in the other company and she is fantastic and she believes in herself and she is a star. She believes she's a star, which is always the most dangerous thing. When someone believes in themselves, they are very hard to stop. But, I'm also Mami [laughs]," she told Sporting News Australia.

Rhea Ripley calls out "bobblehead" WWE star for "screwing stuff up" for The Judgment Day. Check out the details here.

Please credit Sporting News Australia and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.