"I'm not happy" - Rhea Ripley on The Judgment Day losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Rhea Ripley recently addressed The Judgment Day's defeat in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match at Fastlane.

On September 2nd, Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The two Judgment Day members held the titles for about a month, before losing them to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso earlier this month at Fastlane.

In a recent interview with Sporting News Australia, Ripley commented on her teammates losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The Eradicator disclosed that neither she, nor Balor and Priest are happy. She pointed out that they are trying to get the titles back.

"I have Priest and Finn, who just lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, which I'm not happy about, and I know they're not either. And we're trying to get them back," Ripley said. [1:28 - 1:37]

Is Rhea Ripley the leader of The Judgment Day in WWE?

During the same interview, Rhea Ripley discussed whether she was the leader of The Judgment Day. The Eradicator explained that although the group has no specific leader, she is the one who makes the plans.

The WWE Women's World Champion pointed out that her teammates listen to her and believe in her.

"So, I feel like there's no specific leaders, but we all have our jobs. And for me, my job is making the plans for the boys to execute, and obviously, I'll be there to help out as well. But yeah, it's been a lot of fun. It really is. It is a challenge, especially dealing with them three boys, and maybe a fourth, we'll see, but they all listen to me and they all believe in me, and it helps me believe in myself at the same time. So, I'm just getting started. We're all just getting started, and we're all having the time of our lives," she said.

