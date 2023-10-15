Rhea Ripley calls out "bobblehead" WWE star for "screwing stuff up" for The Judgment Day

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently called out JD McDonagh for "screwing things up" for The Judgment Day.

McDonagh is a close friend of Finn Balor. Over the past few weeks, the 33-year-old has tried to prove himself worthy of joining The Judgment Day. However, his interference in the Undisputed Tag Team Titles match at Fastlane cost Balor and Damian Priest the championships. He also failed to defeat Drew McIntyre last Monday on RAW after the latter prevented Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract earlier that night.

Speaking to Sporting News Australia, Ripley addressed the roles she has to play in WWE. While discussing the subject, she mentioned McDonagh as one of the things she has to deal with. The Eradicator called him a "bobblehead" and claimed he was "screwing things up."

"I got JD Mcbobblehead that's screwing stuff up. But we'll leave him out of it for now," she said. [1:47 - 1:52]

Rhea Ripley sent a threatening message to an ex-AEW champion ahead of potential RAW debut. Check out the details here.

Damian Priest sent a warning to JD McDonagh after WWE RAW

Like Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest is unhappy with JD McDonagh's actions. The Judgment Day member recently sent a warning to the 33-year-old on WWE's The Bump.

Señor Money in the Bank pointed out that the Irishman has a "little bit of a mountain to climb now" to prove himself worthy of joining The Judgment Day.

"If I have to react like that [manhandling McDonagh on RAW] again, I don't think the next time I will let the boys kind of like calm me down. And I don't think they would try either. I think this one would be like, alright let him have it. You know, he has it coming because, at some point, enough is enough. He cost us our Undisputed Tag Team Championships, he cost me a potential cash-in and he hit me with a briefcase. There are a lot of negatives going on there. So he's got a little bit of a mountain to climb now," he said.

JD McDonagh vows to take down Drew McIntyre after first-time-ever match. Check out the details here.

Please credit Sporting News Australia and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.