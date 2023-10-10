"That knee was starting to go" - WWE star vows to take down Drew McIntyre after first-time-ever match 

Drew McIntyre and Seth "Frakin" Rollins will stand toe-to-toe in Saudi Arabia for a WWE world title contest. Fans of The Scottish Warrior are ecstatic at the prospect of finally witnessing him hoisting the world championship live.

A Judgment Day sneak attack followed up the shocking reveal on the opening segment of WWE RAW. Unlike in recent weeks, McIntyre decided to stand in the way of something that technically was not his problem. He prevented Damian Priest from cashing-in the latter's Money in the Bank contract.

Much to the chagrin of Priest, the altercation with Dominik Mysterio led to Drew McIntyre vs. JD McDonagh later on in the show. The Scot picked up the victory with a Claymore. The Irish star later took to Twitter/X, sharing with the viewers his frame of mind regarding McIntyre's emphatic win:

"You might laugh, but I really do think @DMcIntyreWWE nicked a victory on me tonight. I know I had him hurt there for a minute, I could feel it. That knee was starting to go. Maybe next time," JD McDonagh wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day is looming in the background as a massive World Heavyweight Championship match is on its way to make viewers jump off their seats. Meanwhile, read about two other championship bouts thrown into the mix by the wrestling world for Seth Rollins in the coming months here.

Seth Rollins comments on blockbuster world title match at WWE Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins are two reliable workhorses, and their match announcement on the flagship show this past Monday night has created a significant buzz.

The last time these two faced each other in a premium live event was at Money in the Bank 2020 during the pandemic, when The Scot was WWE Champion. Rollins dropped a tweet earlier today:

"Been a minute. Excited to run this one back," he wrote on Twitter/X.

Expand Tweet

The Scottish Warrior has not held a world championship since February 2021. After weeks of foreshadowing, an update on his heel turn has emerged. Check it out here.

Who are you rooting for in the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship contest? Sound off in the comments section below.