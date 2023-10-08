"Anyone who'll take the belt" - Viewers assemble for three high-profile Seth Rollins matches following WWE Fastlane

Never before on WWE TV has Seth Rollins portrayed the role of a babyface in full effect. He may have been on the opposite end of Evil as World Champion before, but the crowd was not as invested in him as they are in 2023.

Fortunately for the fans of The Architect of Shield, he walked out of Indianapolis on Saturday night, still the World Heavyweight Champion. After a barnburner of a Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura, The Visionary stood tall.

Wrestle Ops dropped a tweet following WWE Fastlane asking fans online what they would like to see next for Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The fans have responded with three ghosts from the champion's past.

Unlike the unanimous reception Rollins receives from live crowds, it seems plenty online are growing tired of the World champion vanquishing their favorites, with Nakamura being the latest.

While the majority are hoping to see Drew McIntyre turn heel, some devoted fans would like to see him receive a challenge in the form of a returning CM Punk. The champion has expressed animosity towards Punk in the past. They have not faced each other since the December 30, 2013, edition of WWE RAW.

A rematch with Roman Reigns also sparks interest in many. The latter is slated to return on the season premiere of WWE SmackDown this Friday night. With an international show in Saudi Arabia and Survivor Series still to come before 2023 ends, what is, or rather, who is next for Seth "Freakin" Rollins?

Check out some comments in the screenshot below about what viewers are hoping to see in Seth's world title reign next:

Should Seth Rollins drop the title before end of the year?

Fans in the Twitterverse believe CM Punk's WWE return is inevitable. The last time Roman Reigns stepped into the ring with Seth Rollins, he lost the match by disqualification. That is still a long awaited rematch to many.

Finally, Drew McIntyre's heel turn also seems like a foregone conclusion at this point, and fans of The Scotsman would love to see him raise a world title belt live for the first time.

Is the World Heavyweight Champion's days numbered following WWE Fastlane?

Some among the wrestling world feel Shinsuke Nakamura should have ended The Visionary's title reign. After the war that happened in the main event of Saturday night's premium live event, Seth Rollins shared a message on Twitter:

"My heart keeps saying “Stay young.” My lower back seems to disagree," Rollins shared.

It's an interesting situation heading into the fallout edition of WWE RAW on Monday night. The champion has noted many times in the past and even reiterated recently that he hopes to main event WrestleMania.

What is your dream match in the ongoing World Heavyweight Championship reign of Seth "Freakin" Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.