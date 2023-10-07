"They keep teasing it. It’s happening" - Fans react after WWE subtly references CM Punk during SmackDown this week

Earlier tonight on SmackDown, Corey Graves referenced a promo by CM Punk. This was done while the commentary team was doing a run-down of the matches this Saturday at WWE Fastlane.

Following his release from AEW more than a month ago, speculations that Punk could be on the way for a return to WWE have increased. The timing for Graves' comment could not be any better to increase the anticipation.

On Twitter, fans have expressed their excitement at the possibility of CM Punk being seen in a WWE ring again. They also talked about AEW, the promotion that dropped him.

Expand Tweet

Several fans immediately expressed their excitement for the tease, as they knew where this came from. Punk said those words in a promo in ROH in 2005 before he went to WWE. He also said these words to MJF last year when the two confronted one another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan joked about how the Straight Edge Superstar could bring out his "Real" world championship to WWE just for the sake of it.

Expand Tweet

Fans immediately saw this as another way that WWE could one-up itself over its rival. Some fans expressed how the Tony Khan-led promotion fumbled one of its biggest draws.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cheekily, some fans immediately thought of MJF when the words "Devil" were mentioned, as he was "The Devil of AEW," joking around that this was a reference to him instead of CM Punk.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns once revealed he wasn't a fan of CM Punk

With rumors that CM Punk could be headed to WWE, current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns' past comments about him have resurfaced.

Back in 2020, on the Load Management podcast for Complex, The Tribal Chief mentioned that he did not like CM Punk, but if needed, he was willing to put his feelings aside for the time being if it benefited the company.

"I don't like the guy. I mean I don't know many people that do but I'm willing to put business first and make really good content if that's the case. But yeah, he probably has to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right," he said.

If Punk does head to WWE, it will be interesting to see how people on the roster with mixed feelings about him react to all this.

What are your thoughts on the reference made earlier tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.