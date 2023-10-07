Corey Graves makes a direct CM Punk reference on SmackDown

For the second time this week, a direct CM Punk reference has been made on WWE television. This time, it came from Corey Graves on commentary during SmackDown.

WWE was promoting the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane, with Corey Graves stating, "The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was making people forget that he existed."

This was a line used by CM Punk during his final days in Ring of Honor and has been famously associated with him - apart from the 1995 classic The Usual Suspects, of course.

Even last year on AEW TV ahead of Revolution, MJF had Punk in a chain all bloodied up, using that same line about the devil on him.

What was the reference to Punk earlier this week? Interestingly, it also involved Seth Rollins, with Michael Cole interviewing him and using references such as "puppet" and "manipulator," which was a throwback to - you guessed it - Punk's pre-WWE days with ROH.

The rumors about talks between CM Punk and WWE have been intensifying, with some believing that Survivor Series in Chicago could be where he returns after nearly 10 years away from the company.

