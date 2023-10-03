Michael Cole subtly referenced CM Punk during his promo with Seth Rollins on RAW

Michael Cole had an interesting segment with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, where CM Punk was seemingly referenced. But how did it happen, and what was the context surrounding it?

For one, the segment itself was about Michael Cole warning Seth Rollins of the dangers that lie ahead of him this Saturday at Fastlane when he faces Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match.

When Michael Cole said that he had coined some of Rollins' nicknames, he took credit for calling him a "manipulator" and the "puppet master" but said that in this situation with Shinsuke Nakamura, he might be the puppet. It was quickly pointed out that the "puppet" and "manipulator" labels were a direct reference to CM Punk's first-ever pipebomb in Ring of Honor in 2005.

That 2005 promo was the original version of the Pipebomb and kickstarted the Summer of Punk as he was making his way to WWE. Six years later, CM Punk cut a similar promo, breaking the fourth wall and turning him into an icon of the wrestling business.

Punk was unfortunately fired from AEW following a backstage altercation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at AEW All In, and this has instantly led to rumors of him potentially returning to WWE.

Earlier this year, CM Punk made his way backstage on RAW and was seen talking to the likes of Baron Corbin and Tamina Snuka and even had a brief two-minute conversation with Triple H - seemingly to clear the heat that he once had.

Will Punk return to WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

