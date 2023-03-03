"I don't like the guy" - When Roman Reigns addressed his real-life heat with former WWE Champion

In 2010, Roman Reigns signed with WWE. He spent about two years in developmental before making his main roster debut as a member of The Shield in 2012. Over the next two years, The Tribal Chief shared the locker room with several superstars, including CM Punk.

Reigns and Punk shared the ring several times in 2013 and 2014. However, they only had one singles match in January 2014, in which the current leader of The Bloodline defeated The Best in the World on Monday Night RAW.

In an interview with the Load Management podcast in 2020, Reigns addressed his relationship with Punk, stating that he disliked him. Nevertheless, he disclosed that he was open to working with the six-time world champion if it was best for business.

"If you've watched wrestling for the past 10 to 15 years and you love it and it's like within your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do, you know. Just by doing one of these things he made my job a lot harder over, you know, 5-10 years ago. But if it's something that the fans can get behind and that it can really make them, you know, sink their teeth into the product and really, you know, dive into the creative with us, I'm willing to do it."

Reigns further stated that while he was willing to work with Punk, the Straight Edge Superstar would have to get his mind right.

"I don't like the guy. I mean I don't know many people that do but I'm willing to put business first and make really good content if that's the case. But yeah, he probably has to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right," he said. [8:38 - 9:21]

Roman Reigns will defend his world title against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

In August 2020, Roman Reigns defeated The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to capture the Universal Championship. Last April, he unified the world titles when he beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Over the past three years, Reigns has successfully defended his title against several top superstars, including Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and John Cena. Next month, The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match winner, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 39.

