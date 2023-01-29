"Stay away, you cancer"- Seth Rollins has no interest in seeing former WWE champion return to the company after nine years

Seth Rollins did not hold back when talking about CM Punk's potential return to WWE. The former Universal Champion clarified that he does not want to see the Second-City Saint return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Punk was a part of WWE for nearly nine years before controversially leaving in 2014. He stayed off the pro wrestling radar for seven years before signing for AEW in 2021. However, last year, after All Out, he was involved in a backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and is currently on the sidelines with an injury.

During an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc, Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on his former rival's return to WWE. The Visionary called Punk a "cancer" and asked him to stay away from pro wrestling:

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later."

Seth Rollins will be in action at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Seth Rollins will once again enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match this year with a shot at the world championship at stake. The Visionary has not won the big prize in many years and will be looking for an opportunity to challenge for it at WrestleMania this year.

Rollins won the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2019. He went on to defeat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35, earning the nickname 'Beast Slayer.'

He held on to the title for 80 days before dropping it to The Beast Incarnate, who cashed in the Money in the Bank contract. However, Rollins regained the title at SummerSlam and became the first superstar to defeat Lesnar at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The Fiend ended the Visionary's second Universal title reign in late 2019.

Rollins will also have to keep a close eye on his fierce rival Cody Rhodes, who will be returning from injury at Royal Rumble. The duo have collided thrice in the last year, with the American Nightmare coming out on top every time.

