Spoiler on Drew McIntyre's heel turn on WWE RAW - Reports

It was a wild year for Drew McIntyre's fans as the former WWE Champion was heavily rumored to call it quits with the Stamford-based promotion. This was the word on the rumor mill in the months following WrestleMania 39.

Defying expectations, The Scotsman shocked the live crowd in The O2 Arena, London, when he resurfaced to hit the Claymore on Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Despite a promising return to form, McIntyre wound up on the losing end of the brief feud.

In recent weeks, he has shown signs of turning to the dark side. BWE has confirmed that Drew McIntyre's inevitable heel turn is coming. As a matter of fact, it can happen as soon as tonight on WWE RAW. The red brand's show is scheduled to air live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Drew McIntyre's heel turn is coming on WWE RAW

After making it clear that he has not forgotten his rivalry with The Bloodline in 2022, Drew McIntyre could logically go after Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. However, The Scotman entering world title contention is certainly possible, too.

Seth Rollins needs a new opponent for WWE Crown Jewel, as his storyline with Shinsuke Nakamura looks like it is in the rearview mirror after what transpired at WWE Fastlane.

Drew McIntyre feels the former WWE Champion should hunt him down if needed, not the other way around

In 2020, Drew McIntyre rose up the ranks and captured the essence of what becoming a main event superstar after years of grinding to get to that position. He won the Royal Rumble match of that year, knocking off Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to do so.

At WrestleMania 36, he dethroned The Beast in the main event of Night Two to win a world title for the first time in his career. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling about the less than five-minute contest and a potential rematch against Brock Lesnar, McIntyre stated:

"As far as I'm concerned, not really because I beat him leading up to WrestleMania, and then I defeated him for the title. But if Brock shows back in my life, I'm up for the challenge. There's nobody like Brock Lesnar. I have been seeing what he's up to since the last time we tangled. He's even more terrifying as a good guy smiling with the cowboy hat on, somehow. And he did delete from the Royal Rumble, so we are 1-1 in Rumble, and I'm 1-0 in singles matches. He's probably the one who's looking to come back and even the odds," said Drew McIntyre. [4:02 onwards]

Check out the interview above as Drew McIntyre talks about a potential rematch from WWE Clash at the Castle against Roman Reigns and even running back the remarkable rivalry he had with Randy Orton during the pandemic.

Do you think Drew McIntyre should win the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!