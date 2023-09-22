"That would be really special for me" - Former rival wants to reignite his feud with Randy Orton (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre recently expressed his desire to feud with Randy Orton whenever the latter returns to WWE after fully recuperating from his injury.

McIntyre and Orton are no strangers to each other, having had a memorable feud for the WWE Championship in 2020. The two performers traded the title back and forth and put up several encounters that are still fresh in fans' memory. The rivalry was key in legitimating The Scottish Warrior's status as a top babyface in WWE.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Superstar Spectacle 2023, Drew McIntyre was asked about possibly feuding with The Viper again.

McIntyre responded in the affirmative, adding that he was rooting for Randy Orton to return to the global juggernaut soon. He mentioned that it would be a special feeling for him to "reignite" his feud with Orton down the line.

"Oh, yeah, if it makes sense, 100%. If Randy Orton returns, it's gonna be such a huge moment. He's been out for such a long time. There's been a lot of chatter about what's going on with him and his significant injury that could be career-ending. So for Randy Orton to return, it would be such a moment for WWE, wrestling as a whole, and I get the opportunity to get inside there with him once again and reignite our feud of the past. That would be really special for me," said Drew McIntyre. [1:38 - 2:04]

Randy Orton was recently spotted outside WWE PC

The Viper has been away from WWE since May 2022 owing to a career-threatening back injury.

However, after months of speculation and conflicting reports, Orton was recently spotted outside of the WWE Performance Center. This expectedly raised fans' hopes to see him back on the promotion's programming soon.

Considering just how beloved Orton is, one could imagine the kind of pop he would receive from the crowd when he returns to the company. While there's no official update on his comeback, the said video was enough to get the internet buzzing, and it's safe to say fans would keep a close eye on The Viper's status.

