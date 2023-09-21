Major update on Randy Orton's current WWE status after recent video - Reports

Randy Orton was recently spotted outside of the WWE Performance Center. According to PWInsider, the viral video of The Viper is legitimate footage.

Orton was last seen in action in 2022 when he faced The Usos in a tag team match. The duo of Orton and Matt Riddle, collectively known as RK-Bro, lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a title unification match.

The report from PWInsider also suggested that Orton has been spotted at the Performance Center. It remains to be seen if he is close to a potential in-ring return after being sidelined for months.

Orton is a multi-time WWE Champion. During his recovery from injury, several rumors hinted at him possibly retiring from in-ring competition.

Vince Russo recently called out WWE for replacing Randy Orton with Drew McIntyre

Upon Drew McIntyre's recent return to WWE, he formed an alliance with Matt Riddle on Monday Night RAW.

At WWE Superstar Spectacle in India, McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens picked up a victory over Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal, courtesy of an assist by Matt Riddle.

Previously speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized WWE for replacing Orton with McIntyre. He said:

"Bro, all you did was replace Orton with McIntyre. That's all you did! And bro, Orton and Riddle were together three years ago, Chris? That's all you did. You took one guy out, and you put another guy in."

McIntyre has recently shown signs of a potential heel turn amid his feud against Jey Uso.

With Orton possibly set for a return, fans could potentially see The Viper reunite with Riddle if McIntyre does turn heel. It now remains to be seen if he will return in 2023.

