WWE veteran calls out WWE for replacing Drew McIntyre with Randy Orton (Exclusive)

]WWE occasionally presents odd tag team pairings that manage to get over with the audience; case in point, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle's alliance as RK-Bro. However, Riddle has found a new partner in Drew McIntyre, and while some fans might like it, Vince Russo isn't too hyped about the plan.

Matt Riddle's WWE career has slowed considerably since Randy Orton's injury hiatus more than a year ago, which sadly still hasn't ended.

While Riddle has appeared on TV, he hasn't been pushed into a top angle due to specific backstage issues, though his partnership with Drew McIntyre has been welcomed positively in some circles. Vince Russo, however, is not a fan of the team and criticized WWE for their unoriginal approach.

The former writer felt that the company was recycling the Orton/Riddle dynamic, with McIntyre in place of The Viper. Russo shared the following on this week's Legion of RAW:

"Bro, all you did was Orton with McIntyre. That's all you did! And bro, Orton, and Riddle were together three years ago, Chris? That's all you did. You took one guy out, and you put another guy in." [From 21:40 onwards]

Vince Russo breaks down what WWE might do with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle

WWE's latest tag team began their journey on a triumphant note as Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle defeated Viking Raiders in a reasonably decent match.

Riddle and McIntyre were also involved in a backstage segment before they got into the ring, and the signs of a possible heel turn were apparent to the viewers. Vince Russo stated that a heel turn would not mean anything, as the promotion has already established that Riddle isn't a serious character.

Russo further questioned the creative direction and briefly laid out what the storyline was essentially about:

"And bro, even if he turns, why is he going to turn? Because Riddle is a clown? Okay, there's your story. I'm trying to be serious, and you're a clown; there's your story." [23:30 - 24:00]

