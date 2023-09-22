"Part 2" - Former WWE Champion wants to have a WrestleMania rematch against Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre recently mentioned that he was interested in having a WrestleMania rematch against his former rival, Brock Lesnar.

The Scottish Warrior eliminating Lesnar from Royal Rumble 2020 by hitting a Claymore Kick is one of the most memorable moments in recent WWE history. After McIntyre won the Men's Rumble match, he challenged The Beast Incarnate for his coveted WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

However, the match went down behind closed doors and without any fans due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, Drew McIntyre still got the win over Brock Lesnar at the show, cementing himself as a major star in WWE.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Superstar Spectacle 2023, McIntyre was asked about revisiting his feud with Lesnar. He mentioned that since he had a win over Brock Lesnar in one-on-one competition, it was the latter who would be more interested in returning to feud him to even the odds.

"As far as I'm concerned, not really because I beat him leading up to WrestleMania, and then I defeated him for the title. But if Brock shows back in my life, I'm up for the challenge. There's nobody like Brock Lesnar. I have been seeing what he's up to since the last time we tangled. He's even more terrifying as a good guy smiling with the cowboy hat on, somehow. And he did delete from the Royal Rumble, so we are 1-1 in Rumble, and I'm 1-0 in singles matches. He's probably the one who's looking to come back and even the odds," said Drew McIntyre. [4:03 - 4:35]

Furthermore, the former WWE Champion also mentioned that he would be up for a WrestleMania rematch against The Beast Incarnate if things fell into place.

"I agee. Would love to have that WrestleMania match again. Part 2," added McIntyre. [4:37 - 4:40]

WWE veteran Al Snow thinks Brock Lesnar is still the biggest wrestling star today

A few days back, in an interview, Al Snow mentioned how Brock Lesnar was still the biggest name in the business, as even non-wrestling fans were most likely to know about him.

The former WWE European added that Roman Reigns was the close second biggest name, followed by The Beast Incarnate.

"The single biggest star in wrestling? Probably Brock Lesnar, I would say. I would say probably Lesnar, without a doubt. I would really, really say that he's a guy that Mr. And Mrs. Walmart know his name, and then a close second would probably be Roman Reigns. I'd say he's a close second, but definitely more people know of Lesnar, or would be interested in paying to see Lesnar in some manner. And that I think is why he's probably the number one," said Al Snow.

Lesnar was last seen in WWE at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. The two embraced and shared a wholesome moment following the match.

