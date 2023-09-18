Brock Lesnar is "single biggest star in wrestling," with Roman Reigns being a close second, says WWE veteran

A WWE veteran considers Brock Lesnar the single biggest star in wrestling today, followed by Roman Reigns. The legend in question is Al Snow.

Reigns and Lesnar are arguably two of the biggest wrestling stars of the modern era. Both men have dominated WWE's main roster like no one else over the past decade or so.

WWE veteran Al Snow recently had a chat with Wrestling Inc. The former WWE Superstar was asked to name the single biggest star in wrestling today. He picked Brock Lesnar, adding that Roman Reigns is a close second.

Check out his comments below:

"The single biggest star in wrestling? Probably Brock Lesnar, I would say. I would say probably Lesnar, without a doubt. I would really, really say that he's a guy that Mr. And Mrs. Walmart know his name, and then a close second would probably be Roman Reigns. I'd say he's a close second, but definitely more people know of Lesnar, or would be interested in paying to see Lesnar in some manner. And that I think is why he's probably the number one." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest rivalries in WWE history

With both Lesnar and Reigns being main event stars at the same time for a lengthy period, clashes between the two were bound to happen.

Reigns and Lesnar's first-ever showdown happened in the main event of WrestleMania 31. Seth Rollins' unexpected MITB cash-in resulted in him walking out with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship that night.

Roman Reigns and Lesnar squared off on various occasions post-WrestleMania 31, including two more WrestleMania main events.

Their last encounter took place at SummerSlam 2022, where The Tribal Chief put The Beast Incarnate down to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

Do you agree with Al Snow? Sound off in the comments below!

