The Judgment Day member issues warning against JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh has been trying to make his way into The Judgment Day for a long time, but his actions have often backfired and hurt the faction. A member of the group recently issued a warning against the Irish wrestler.

The recently concluded Fastlane premium live event started with Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day losing their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to the team of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The match ended after JD McDonagh accidentally hit Priest with his Money In The Bank briefcase.

It not only resulted in a loss for The Judgement Day, but it also played a major factor in Damian Priest not cashing in his contract later the same night. On the following RAW, Priest confronted McDonagh and had to be calmed down by his stablemates.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest did not seem pleased with the actions of McDonagh. He stated that the Irishman should do whatever he is told to do. Otherwise, things may end badly for him.

"Hopefully, he [JD McDonagh] does everything he is supposed to do, follows everybody's advice, and could eventually prove himself enough. So he could achieve his dream and his goal of being a member of The Judgment Day," he said. [From 20:16 to 20:31]

The Judgment Day member further added:

"If I have to react like that [manhandling McDonagh on RAW] again, I don't think the next time I will let the boys kind of like calm me down. And I don't think they would try either. I think this one would be like, alright let him have it. You know, he has it coming because, at some point, enough is enough. He cost us our Undisputed Tag Team Championships, he cost me a potential cash-in and he hit me with a briefcase. There are a lot of negatives going on there. So he's got a little bit of a mountain to climb now." [From 20:33 to 21:06]

You can watch the entire video below:

Damian Priest thanks JD McDonagh for the custom briefcase

In the same interview, Priest appreciated McDonagh for his gesture of gifting him a custom briefcase. But he further added that it doesn't rectify all the mistakes he has made.

He believes that McDonagh has a long way to go to prove himself and become a member of the faction.

"One right doesn't make up for 10 wrongs. So, while I appreciate the briefcase. A great-looking briefcase. It represents me and The Judgment Day, I love it. He has a long way to prove himself to The Judgment Day if he wants to become an actual member," he said. [From 15:02 to 15:17]

What are your thoughts on the future of the faction? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with an H/T to Sportskeeda for transcription.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE