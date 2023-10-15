Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley sent a bold message to Jade Cargill ahead of the latter's potential WWE RAW debut.

Earlier this year, Cargill left AEW, where she competed for a few years, after her contract expired. The former TBS Champion later signed with the Stamford-based company. Last Saturday, she made her first appearance on WWE TV at Fastlane. She later appeared on NXT and SmackDown. Meanwhile, the powerhouse is yet to show up on RAW.

Speaking to Sporting News Australia, Rhea Ripley addressed Cargill's arrival at the Stamford-based company. She also sent her a message ahead of her potential debut on the red brand.

"I'm very excited to see what she brings to WWE. I really am. Like you said, she's a big name and a lot of people are watching and waiting for her debut. We don't know which brand she's gonna be on yet. It could be RAW, it could be SmackDown, it could be NXT. No one really knows exactly what's going on. If it is RAW, I mean that's my show. Mami runs RAW. The Judgment Day, we run RAW," she said.

The Eradicator added:

"So, if Jade wants to come to my brand, then I would love to step in the ring with her and show her exactly why Mami is always on top. Because I have watched bits and pieces of her from her time in the other company and she is fantastic and she believes in herself and she is a star. She believes she's a star, which is always the most dangerous thing. When someone believes in themselves, they are very hard to stop. But, I'm also Mami [laughs]." [From 02:25 - 03:29]

Rhea Ripley is waiting for the day she faces Jade Cargill in WWE

After singing with the Stamford-based company, Jade Cargill named several superstars she would like to square off against, including Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair.

The former AEW TBS Champion also mentioned Rhea Ripley among her list of dream opponents in the Stamford-based company. The Eradicator seemingly shares the same desire to go head-to-head against Cargill, as she revealed in her interview with Sporting News Australia.

"So, I'm waiting for that day that I do get to step in the ring with her. I think it's going to be a very exciting match and just to have someone that's so physically impressive across the ring from me, it excites me. I love a good challenge and I'm waiting for that day," Ripley said. [From 03:30 - 03:49]

