WWE is laying the foundation for another major AEW star to jump ship after signing Jade Cargill, believes wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes WWE would push Jade Cargill to tempt AEW star MJF to jump ship.

Over the past two years, two former top AEW stars joined the Stamford-based company after their contracts expired. While Cody Rhodes returned to WWE last year, Jade Cargill recently signed with the company. Fans now believe other AEW stars could follow the same path.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno disclosed that he believes Cargill is set to receive a significant push in WWE. The wrestling veteran claimed the company is seemingly laying the foundation for the AEW World Champion MJF to jump ship:

"I think they're just laying the red carpet out for MJF when he's ready to come over there. They're just saying like, 'Look dude, you wanna come over and fight, you wanna come over and main event a pay-per-view for the belt?' Like, that's the type of push that they're giving these people," he said. [1:17 - 1:31]

A 36-year-old top superstar is willing to "kick Jade Cargill's a**." Check out the details here.

What does Samantha Irvin think of Jade Cargill's signing with WWE?

In a recent interview with Attitude Era Podcast, RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin commented on Jade Cargill's signing with the Stamford-based company. She dubbed the former TBS Champion a "star," stating that she wants to see her face every female superstar on the roster.

Irvin also expressed her desire to see the 31-year-old star join her on Monday Night RAW:

"[The impact of her signing?] That says it all. She's a star and that says it all. Highly anticipated, so excited. Obviously, I'm hoping, I don't know where she's gonna end up, you know, where she'll start her journey, but you know I will be more than happy to have my girl on Monday Night RAW. I think it would be amazing, but she's gonna do damage probably everywhere."

Jade Cargill teased plans for her WWE debut. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.