"Stir the pot" - Jade Cargill teases plans for WWE debut

WWE's latest big signing, Jade Cargill, recently teased plans for her much-awaited debut in the company.

Cargill's wrestling story started with WWE back in 2019 when she gave tryouts at the Performance Center, taking advice from the legendary Mark Henry. However, she made her pro-wrestling debut with AEW in 2020, where she got the opportunity to work with Cody Rhodes. She went on to win the TBS Championship as well, becoming one of the most dominant titleholders in AEW's history.

After several rumors of her signing with the Stamford-based promotion made rounds, WWE officially announced it recently on Twitter.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Jade Cargill was asked if the plans for her debut were fully hashed out and if she would make it on NXT or the main roster.

Cargill said that she wants people to tune into every show and guess where she will make her debut, and hinted at the possibility that it could be on NXT, RAW, or SmackDown.

"It has, and guess what, everybody is going to have to tune in to every network and see where I’m going. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to stir the pot and get people guessing where I’m going to be. Just tune in" Cargill said. [1:01-1:12]

You can check out the whole interview below:

Jade Cargill said she wants to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

In a recent interview with David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide on The Masked Man Show, Jade Cargill said that she wants to create a legacy by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and also that she believes there is no other platform bigger than the Stamford-based promotion.

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy," said Cargill.

Moreover, the fans are eagerly waiting for Cargill's debut in WWE and want her to go after Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley. It would be interesting to see what the company has planned for the megastar.

When do you think Jade Cargill will make her WWE debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

