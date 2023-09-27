"It was an easy choice" - Jade Cargill discloses why she decided to leave AEW for WWE

Former AEW wrestler Jade Cargill has opened up about why she made the decision to go to WWE.

Before making the jump to the global wrestling juggernaut, she competed in All Elite Wrestling for two years, where she established a winning streak and became the inaugural TBS Champion. She is the promotion's first homegrown wrestler to sign with the Stamford-based company.

Speaking to David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide on The Masked Man Show, Jade Cargill stated that she joined WWE because she wants to create a legacy and share the ring with the best women in the world.

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy," said Cargill. (H/T Fightful)

Jade Cargill says she's excited to be in WWE

WWE houses some of the best female wrestlers in the entire industry, including Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley. This means there's a long list of names for the former TBS Champion to work with.

Jade Cargill said it feels great to be in WWE, and she's excited to be with the company.

"It feels great. I felt like I was in preparation for the grand stage. I felt like this was always the mission. I felt like the shoe fit. I felt like this was going to happen. Honestly, this was all expected. I'm excited to be here," she said.

Jade Cargill is currently in Orlando, Florida, as she's been training at the WWE Performance Center. It'll be interesting to see when she will make her TV debut.

