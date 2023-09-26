Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill signs with WWE

Jade Cargill's future was the talk of the town amongst the WWE Universe and the entire wrestling community ever since she lost the TBS Women's Championship to Kris Statlander. Today, ESPN reported that Cargill has officially signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2020, Jade Cargill started her journey with All Elite Wrestling as an in-ring performer. After spending nearly three years with the promotion, Cargill was the inaugural TBS Women's Champion for a total of 508 days, with only two losses in her career in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Today, ESPN reported that the former TBS Women's Champion has signed a multi-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. After weeks of speculations and reports, Cargill has found a new home in the Stamford-based promotion under the TKO Group. Check it out:

However, it's unclear whether Cargill will start her journey with the company on WWE's main roster or if she will be heading to the developmental brand. According to previous reports, the company was making creative plans for Jade's main roster run. Therefore, it's highly likely that she could appear on the main roster.

