WWE's reported plans for Jade Cargill revealed

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill is rumored to join WWE after her AEW deal expires. A recent report has suggested the Stamford-based company's potential plans for the 31-year-old.

Jade Cargill is one of the most prominent names in women's wrestling today. She was undefeated in AEW until recently and held the TBS Championship for 508 days. The star's impressive physique and charismatic persona make her a natural fit for the business.

It was recently reported that Cargill is finishing up with AEW and is expected to sign with WWE. Meanwhile, many have wondered how the head of creative Triple H would book her if she jumped ship to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Some have also debated whether she should start in NXT or debut straight on the main roster.

A recent report by BWE has indicated that Cargill could join either RAW or SmackDown if she inks a deal with WWE.

"Jade Cargill would start on the main roster once signed to WWE."

Jade Cargill may have already hinted at her AEW departure

Amid the rumors about her WWE signing, Cargill reportedly said goodbye to the crowd during a recent AEW Rampage taping. She waved to the audience after losing her match against Kris Statlander.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Cargill's abovementioned gesture could be an indication of her AEW exit.

"[Kris] Statlander beat her clean, it was said to be maybe the best Jade Cargill match that she's ever had, Brandon Phillips, who's her [Jade's] husband, was there. Some good near falls, the crowd was very into it, and when Kris won, Jade came off as a babyface, waved to the crowd like she was leaving, they hugged and people were surprised because people who were there said that it very much felt like she's saying her farewell."

The former TBS Champion's unaired match against Statlander could be her last in All Elite Wrestling. It remains to be seen what's next for the two stars.