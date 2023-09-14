Spoilers: Major AEW star says goodbye to fans at unaired show before stunning WWE move - Reports

Amid the reports of her signing with WWE, a former champion in AEW has seemingly bid farewell to the All Elite fans.

During the taping of this week's AEW Rampage, the former TBS Champion reportedly manifested the crowd with goodbye gestures and signs that she just wrestled her final match in the All Elite promotion. The star in question is none other than Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill recently made her return on AEW TV by confronting Kris Statlander, who beat her months ago for the TBS title. Later, their rematch for the belt was made official at Rampage. It was then reported that Cargill is possibly done with the Jacksonville-based promotion and is headed to WWE.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that after the 31-year-old got defeated by Statlander clean, they hugged each other and Jade seemingly bid farewell to the crowd during the Rampage tapings as if she was leaving.

"[Kris] Statlander beat her clean, it was said to be maybe the best Jade Cargill match that she's ever had, Brandon Phillips, who's her [Jade's] husband, was there. Some good near falls, the crowd was very into it, and when Kris won, Jade came off as a babyface, waved to the crowd like she was leaving, they hugged and people were surprised because people who were there said that it very much felt like she's saying her farewell," Meltzer reported.

Is Jade Cargill WWE-bound now?

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also reflected on the possibility of her signing with WWE, stating that if she is looking at becoming a Global star and brand, the Stamford-based promotion may be the perfect platform for her.

Furthermore, Meltzer also speculated that if Triple H and the company win the bidding war for her, she may not perform on NXT but go straight to the main roster. Overall, Stamford-based promotion looks like a possibility for Jade Cargill. Henceforth, only time will tell what is next for the most successful TBS Champion in history.