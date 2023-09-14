31-year-old star is reportedly done with AEW, likely joining WWE

Another big AEW name has been linked to joining WWE. Despite her recent return, former TBS Champion Jade Cargill was revealed to be finishing up with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jade made her return last week on Collision to confront Kris Statlander, the person who not only took her title but ended her record of 60-straight singles winning streak. This set up a match between the two for the TBS Championship on Rampage.

On tonight's taping of Rampage after Dynamite, Statlander cleanly defeated Cargill. The two had a show of respect toward each other after the match to end the show.

According to Fightful Select, Jade Cargill may be tying up loose ends with AEW, and this appearance in Cincinnati could be her last with the promotion. Speaking to some sources within the two promotions she's linked to, the outlet noted that word was that she was headed to WWE.

Fightful has also mentioned that option years were in play with the former TBS Champion's contract. However, they did not reveal who held those options between Cargill and AEW.

No offer has been made, and no information about the validity of her AEW contract has been revealed. More information on developments may come to light soon.

