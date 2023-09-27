36-year-old top WWE star is willing to "kick Jade Cargill's a**"

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently addressed possibly facing WWE's newest signing, Jade Cargill.

Nearly a year after participating in a WWE tryout in 2019, Cargill debuted in AEW. The 31-year-old spent about three years in Tony Khan's promotion, during which she held the AEW TBS Championship. However, Cargill recently left All Elite Wrestling after her contract expired. Meanwhile, WWE later announced the signing of the longest-reigning AEW champion in history.

In an interview with the New York Post, Lynch commented on potentially squaring off against Cargill. The 36-year-old claimed she was ready to "kick her a**."

"[Is Jade Cargill someone you followed, and is there some intrigue for a potential match with her or something down the road?] I watch all the products. I think it's great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She's a star. It's more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their a**es."

Jade Cargill teased plans for her WWE debut. Check out the details here.

Jade Cargill named four WWE stars she would like to face

While Becky Lynch is open to having a match against Jade Cargill, the latter recently named four superstars she would like to square off against in the Stamford-based company.

In an interview with The Masked Man Show, the former AEW star claimed she wanted to take all female superstars down, stating that she came to "take over."

"There's so many damn names, there's Nia Jax, there's Rhea Ripley, there's Charlotte Flair, there's Bianca Belair. It's a lot of people, there's not just one person. I want to take them all down. Like I said, I'm creating a legacy, I'm here to take over and make a name for myself. So whoever wants it, they can come get it."

Hall of Famer wants a top SmackDown star to take Jade Cargill under his wing. Check out the details here.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.